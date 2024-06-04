Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal 2 Date, Tickets, Streaming Details, PPV Prices, Fight Card- A Complete Fan Guide

The fandom’s prayers have finally been answered after BMFs Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal agreed to a rematch after their initial clash at UFC 244, five years ago. And since the event will be telecast all over the world, it might get a bit confusing for fans. Which is why we are here with all the details of the fight.

While Jorge Masvidal came on top the first time they fought owing to doctor stoppage, Diaz promises, that won’t be a problem this time around.

The odds are even and the bout will be the main attraction of Fanmio’s Last Man Standing PPV. Even though the fight was scheduled for June 1, it was moved accordingly to the 6th to avoid a clash with UFC 302. The fight will take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The event commences at 10 PM UK time and 8 PM, ET, with the main event between the two Americans expected to go down from 2 am the following morning. Fight fans can tune into the PPV action in Fanmio’s app for £63.99 in the United Kingdom and $79.99 in the US.

While the main card 10-round LHW bout between Diaz and the ‘Gamebred’ is the star attraction of the night, a former UFC star and boxing legend’s son’s presence in the event will also get the eyeballs.

Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal fight card in detail

The ring walk for Diaz vs Masvidal is expected to be around 11 pm ET and 8 pm PT. However, this time frame is subject to change as more fights get added to the undercard.

Speaking of which, former UFC LW, Anthony Pettis will take on Chris Avila in a 10-round light heavyweight bout. Besides ‘Showtime’s’ outing, Shane Mosley Jr.(son of Shane Mosley) is set to go against former WBA and IBF middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs in the penultimate fight of the evening.

In two separate events young sensation Sean Garcia will lace up against Amado Vargas while Devin Cushing vs Manny Correa is another fight happening in the main card. There you go, that’s a lot of great fights on that card, so you better pay the bucks and tune in as Diaz and Masvidal roll back the years.