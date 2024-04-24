Islam Makhachev Reveals Bout Against Leon Edwards for the 170lbs Title as His Dream UFC Fight

Islam Makhachev’s preference for a dream UFC fight has changed. Back in 2021, the UFC Lightweight champion called Tony Ferguson his dream fight. He aspired to retire the UFC legend from the sport. However, his aspirations seem to have changed now, and Makhachev is looking to move up in weight. Having already established himself as the king of lightweight, the 32-year-old athlete is now eyeing the 170lbs gold.

The champ sat down for an interview with New York Post Sports to talk about his next fight. During the conversation, Makhachev revealed his dream fight saying,

“My dream fight, I have to fight for the next division, 170. I have to fight Leon Edwards….I need my chance for the second belt.”

Several UFC fighters like Sean O’Malley and Alex Pereira have expressed interest in having the ‘Double Champ’ status. Now, Makhachev has joined the list with the name of his opponent already on his mind.

Makhachev name-dropped the UFC Welterweight champ, Leon Edwards, for a possible title fight. Although Edwards has not replied yet, Makhachev’s interest in becoming a two-division king holds significant importance.

Throughout Makhachev’s career, fans have compared him to ‘The Eagle’. However, Nurmagomedov was never a double champion, and achieving the status would etch Makhachev’s name in the history books forever.

Meanwhile, as of now, Islam Makhachev has his eyes set on his next fight, Dustin Poirier. And it seems he already has his game plan set for the fight.

Islam Makhachev reveals his game plan against Dustin Poirier

Islam Makhachev will finally defend his belt at UFC 302. He will take on the former title contender Dustin Poirier, who has been in red-hot form, after his brutal knockout of Benoit Saint-Denis.

In the same interview with New York Post Sports, the champion revealed his game plan against Poirier. Home of Fight uploaded the clip from the interview on X, as Makhachev stated,

“Against him, I know my plan you know I just have to defend my neck from his guillotine, and that’s it….He’s a legend you know…He’s a problem, he has good striking….I have to be ready.”

Makhachev praised Poirier for being a tough fighter. He stated that during their fight, Makhachev needs to maintain his distance and refrain Poirier from using the guillotine choke.

Ironically, it is the same choke has been somewhat of a boon and a bane for Dustin Poirier. While it is the move that he is notoriously known for, it has also undone him several times in the past.

In fact, Islam Makhachev’s former coach Khabib Nurmagomedov beat him via the Guillotine in what was his first title shot. Subsequently, in his next title shot against Charles Oliveira, the Brazilian also beat him using the same move.