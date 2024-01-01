UFC 300: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad 2 in Works, With Shavkat Rakhmonov as Backup – Reports

The UFC authorities have already revealed that UFC 300 is going to be one of their grandest events to date. Leon Edwards had mentioned recently that he was in talks with Dana White to defend the welterweight title at UFC 300. A recent report from the noted MMA journalist, Ariel Helwani, also added a layer of authentication to the claims. Helwani recently took to his ‘X’ account and revealed that UFC authorities are planning to put their welterweight champ, on the coveted card of the UFC 300.

Advertisement

Helwani’s update also revealed the two UFC welterweights who were in discussions about being ‘Rocky’s’ next title challenger. The MMA journalist mentioned Belal Muhammad would most likely be Edwards’ opponent. But he also mentioned that Shavkat Rakhmonov is also in the mix.

“As he mentioned yesterday, the plan is for Leon Edwards to defend his title at UFC 300. As of now, the opponent slated to face him would be Belal Muhammad. Shavkat Rakhmonov definitely was in the mix, too.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/arielhelwani/status/1741516688338588014?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Going by Helwani’s statements, Belal Muhammad is considered as the next title challenger for the welterweight title. Rakhmonov might be considered as a backup opponent given UFC 300 is a milestone event for the company.

Several UFC fans and pundits expressed dissatisfaction after witnessing the UFC 296 main event. The fight may have ended with a victory for the current UFC welterweight champ Leon Edwards. But it presented a rather lackluster show for the audiences. This may be one of the reasons why the UFC is trying to book another fight for Edwards soon.

But The UFC community holds pretty polarizing opinions about Belal Muhammad. Despite clearly deserving a title shot due to his 10-fight-win streak, fans have often labeled him as a boring fighter. This is why the UFC authorities are also considering the flamboyant UFC welterweight, Shavkat Rakhmonov, as a viable option. Well, only time can reveal who will get the next shot at Edwards’ UFC welterweight gold. But, Helwani’s update also gave out an important update about the noted UFC icon Conor McGregor’s return.

Conor McGregor will not fight at UFC 300 besides Leon Edwards

Recently, the UFC’s biggest PPV-selling star, Conor McGregor, gave out some stern words for the UFC authorities. His verbal shots eventually got the attention of the UFC CEO, Dana White, as well. White, recently revealed in one of his Instagram live sessions that he will talk to McGregor and work something out.

Advertisement

A large chunk of the community were expecting to witness a Conor McGregor fight on the night of UFC 300. But Helwani’s update revealed that McGregor probably won’t be fighting at UFC 300. It was said that the fans will have to wait till 29 June to witness McGregor’s return. The Irishman himself confirmed the news and gave more details regarding his comeback fight in a video uploaded on X.

A look at the UFC’s PPV schedule will reveal that the authorities have planned only a single PPV in April. It is the UFC 300. Hence, it’s quite apparent that McGregor wanted to forge his octagon return at UFC 300. Most of the MMA fans may agree that they would have loved to watch ‘The Notorious’ at UFC 300 as well.