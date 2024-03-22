Dana White Passes Over Georges St-Pierre, Crowns Kamaru Usman as Greatest UFC Welterweight Ever

Historically, the UFC’s welterweight division has been one of the most talent-stacked divisions. There have been many great champions in the division. However, two champions stand out amongst others in the conversation for ‘greatest of all time’. Kamaru Usman and Georges St-Pierre are two champions that built an impressive resume at 170-pounds in the UFC. Fans might never agree on the ‘GOAT’ debate between ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ and ‘Rush’. For Dana White, however, the answer seemed pretty straightforward.

Dana White settled the welterweight ‘GOAT’ debate once and for all during his recent appearance on ‘Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru & Henry’. While speaking to the former champions, Dana White spoke about what it takes to be a champion in the UFC. While he was not asked the question, Dana White took it upon himself to crown Usman the welterweight ‘GOAT’. He said,

“When you become a f*king world champion in the UFC, you went through death fking row of the baddest motherfuers in the sport. In your division that you could possibly fight, right? So when you talk about a Kamaru Usman, who went through them fing twice. You might not like Kamaru, you might not whatever it is that you do not like about him. But you can not f*king deny, he is the greatest welterweight of all time.”

A closer look at Kamaru Usman and Georges St-Pierre as welterweight champions

Prior to Usman, White considered St-Pierre the best to ever do it in his division. However, Usman’s recent achievement has changed the pecking order in the mind of the UFC head honcho. However, there can be no doubt on the fact that both Usman and GSP were legendary champions, as can be seen from their respective title reigns.

Kamaru Usman won the UFC welterweight belt at UFC 235, defeating Tyron Woodley. St-Pierre, on the other hand, won the belt knocking out Matt Hughes in 2006.. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ went on to defend his belt five times, which included two rematches each against Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington. The Nigerian born champion won every fight dominantly and there were no ‘close’ fights in his title reign.



He lost his belt against Leon Edwards at UFC 278. St-Pierre, however, went on to defend his belt a whopping ten times. This included wins over Carlos Condit, Jake Shields, and Nick Diaz, among others. He stepped away from the sport after his ninth title defences and, therefore, never lost his belt in the UFC octagon. He came back after a four-year sabbatical to win the middleweight belt against Michael Bisping at UFC 217.