Jon Jones’ Ex-Training Partner Offers Perspective on Fresh Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Georges St-Pierre ‘GOAT Debate’

Jon Jones’ former training partner has given his thoughts on the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) debate. Georges St-Pierre recently appeared on the Pound 4 Pound podcast with Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo. While on the podcast, the Canadian spoke about who his MMA Goat is, and he named ‘Bones’. Following the podcast, the GOAT debate rekindled among fans picking between Khabib Nurmagomedov, Jones, and St-Pierre.

Brendan Schaub, a former UFC heavyweight fighter, who has trained alongside Jon Jones, gave his opinion on the GOAT debate. In the latest episode of his Thicc Boy podcast, he spoke about the things he saw in training. He had the honor of training with Jones and stated that Jones’ skills were “from a different planet.” Schaub also made clear that since Jones did not lose a fight, it was pretty much evident who the real deal was. He said,

“I think everybody in the fight game, if you know fighting, that’s your GOAT….This dude’s from a different planet and that translates into the octagon, he’s never lost, like that’s your GOAT.”

Brendan Schaub spoke about how Jones beat the ‘s*it’ out of him during training. Not just Schaub but also many other world-class fighters, and it was never a close contest. Apart from being a naturally skilled fighter, Jones also had the mental toughness to back it up, meaning he would never back down from a fight and would never know when to give up.

Echoing similar sentiments, another UFC legend, Georges St-Pierre also hailed Jones as the GOAT. GSP has also trained alongside ‘Bones’ and he had nothing but praise for the UFC Heavyweight Champion.

Georges St-Pierre believes Jon Jones is the most skilled fighter of all time

St-Pierre is a name that is never left out of the GOAT debate. The Canadian fighter was one of the most dominant fighters the UFC has ever seen. In a recent discussion where he was given the option of choosing between Khabib and Jones, St-Pierre praised Jon Jones, saying,

“It’s hard to find someone better than Jon Jones man. Jon Jones is extremely talented but he’s also extremely tough…Jon Jones is the full package, he’s got everything.”

Georges St-Pierre went on to talk about how tough Jon Jones is. He gave examples of his fight against Vitor Belfort where he fought, even with a dislocated arm. St-Pierre does not think there is a more complete fighter than Jones. Both Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo, who were co-hosting the podcast, also agreed with the Canadian.

‘Bones’ is now the UFC Heavyweight Champion and his last fight just reminded everyone why he is the GOAT. After a long layoff, he fought for the title and made Ciryl Gane look like an easy fight.