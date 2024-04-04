“Prime GSP Beats Khabib”: UFC Middleweight Identifies Two Attributes That Made Georges St-Pierre More ‘Well Rounded’ Than Khabib Nurmagomedov

Georges St-Pierre is more well-rounded than Khabib Nurmagomedov according to a former UFC Middleweight Champion. The Canadian fighter recently rehashed the GOAT debate while on the Pound 4 Pound podcast with Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo. St-Pierre spoke about how he was confident that he could beat Nurmagomedov at a time when the fight was a possibility and the Dagestani fighter was still competing in the UFC.

Adding fuel to the debate, former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker recently spoke about the Georges St-Pierre vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov debate. Whittaker appeared on the MMA Arcade Podcast on YouTube to talk about his next fight. Giving his opinion on trhe matter, Whittaker stated that GSP had impeccable jiu-jitsu and wrestling prowess that would have given Khabib a hard time.

“I think GSP is much more well-rounded, I think he’s got the wrestling and the jiu-jitsu to kind of take away a lot of Nurmagomedov’s strengths.”

Robert Whittaker believes a prime Georges St-Pierre was such a well-rounded fighter that he could beat Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, towards the end of the career when there were talks of a fight between the pair, Whittaker did not like the chances of that version of ‘GSP’ going up against ‘The Eagle’.

Apart from his in-ring contracts, St-Pierre also received offers outside of the UFC occasionally. Citing a similar incident, ‘GSP’ also recently spoke about how he was going to fight Oscar De La Hoya in boxing. He revealed why the fight never took place.

Georges St-Pierre reveals how Dana White’s hatred did not allow him to fight Oscar De La Hoya

Georges St-Pierre was the poster boy of the UFC back in his prime. He was the main PPV draw and fans loved him for his humble personality and killer instinct inside the octagon.

While on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, he spoke about how he was set to fight Oscar De La Hoya. However, the UFC boss Dana White did not let that fight happen:

“It did not happen because Dana White told me no because Dana White hates Oscar De La Hoya…. I still have ties with the UFC…and when I asked Dana him the permission…he was like ‘F that guy’.”

Georges St-Pierre had an offer from ‘The Golden Boy’ for a boxing fight. However, since Dana White hated Oscar De La Hoya, he immediately said no to the fight.

St-Pierre could have been part of the first big cross-over combat sports event involving the UFC and boxing. But alas, it was not meant to be.