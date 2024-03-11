Dana White Purchasing UFC to Transform It Into a Billion-Dollar Company- Check Out the Brief History of the Biggest MMA Promotion

Dana White has been the figurehead running the UFC for the better part of two decades now. Along with the Fertitta brothers, White turned the UFC into the global leader in MMA promotion. However, as more fans get involved in the sport, there are a lot of questions about who founded the UFC, White’s ownership, and more. Here’s a look at all of the commonly asked questions fans have about the aforementioned topics.

When did Dana White buy the UFC?

Dana White and the Fertitta brothers bought the UFC in 2001. Dana White started out as a manager for the likes of Tito Ortiz and Chuck Lidell. During an intense contract negotiation meeting with the old owner Bob Meyrowitz, White found out that the UFC was in financial trouble.

White also got to know that it could be shutting down soon. It was at this point that he called Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta and the three men bought the UFC for $2 million in January 2001.

Did Dana White found the UFC?

Contrary to popular belief, Dana White did not establish the UFC. Art Davie and Bob Meyrowitz found the UFC in November 1993. The old owners ran the show for the better part of seven years. At that point, the UFC was a no-holds-barred event. After taking over the organization, White and the Fertitta brothers transformed it into a legitimate sport regulated by athletic commissions.

Does Dana White own the UFC?

When Dana White and the Fertitta brothers bought the UFC, White was made the President and given a 10% ownership stake.

However, the Abu Dhabi owned Flash Entertainment invested in the UFC in 2010. In 2016, the promotion was bought by Endeavour for a whopping $4 billion. White’s stake in the company was bought out by Endeavour.

Is Dana White a billionaire?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, White is not a billionaire as of right now. The UFC head honcho has a reported net worth of $500 million following the sale of his stake in the promotion. It is also reported that White makes an annual salary of $20 million for running the UFC. However, White is also involved in other businesses. These include Howler Head and Power Slap, among others, that could help him achieve billionaire status in the future.