“Dana White Was Referring…”: Rumors of $15 Million Ronda Rousey vs. Miesha Tate Trilogy Send Fans Into Frenzy

The world of MMA has witnessed several infamous rivalries over time. While some of them, like the Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira rivalry, stayed within the professional limits, others like the infamous Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal one took a personal turn as well. Long-time MMA fans may know that UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate also had bad blood between them.

These two have squared off against each other two times to date, where Rousey managed to get the better of Tate both times. The strife between Rousey and Tate was also one of the most coveted ones of their time. Both of their fights became massive revenue gainers.

But recent reports revealed that Dana White and Co. are trying to revamp the bad blood between the two. A recent ‘X’ update from ‘MMA Uncensored’ sent fans into a shock when it revealed that the UFC authorities are negotiating a trilogy fight between the two to be held at UFC 300.

The update also disclosed that the UFC had offered an insane $15M to Rousey for accepting the fight. The caption to it read:

“Ronda Rousey has been offered $15 Million to fight Miesha Tate at #UFC300 #UFC”

But, a large chunk of the online MMA fanbase turned a cold shoulder towards the fight. Only a handful of fans in the comments section looked excited about the possible trilogy.

One user wrote, “Lol no one cares about this fight”

Another one expressed his doubts as he commented, “THIS is the “super fight” Dana White was referring to?????”

A fan went a bit brash as he wrote, “I hate every single word in this headline”

But one of them posted a positive comment, writing, “Make it happen @danawhite@ufc”

Now, if we take a look at the current condition of the fighters, we’ll find that they’re both still pretty active. But, a look into the past events may compel some fans to raise questions about the materialization of the fight.

Will Ronda Rousey be open to accepting this fight?

‘Cupcake’s’ recent victory at UFC on ESPN 52 made it apparent that she still has the prowess to defeat her rivals inside the octagon. But the same can’t be said about ‘The Arm Collector’. Most fans may remember how Rousey retired from the UFC following two devastating defeats against Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes.

Although several years have passed after that, Rousey still doesn’t like talking about her defeats much. It won’t be wrong to say that they have haunted her over time. In such a situation, it will be interesting to watch whether the sum of $15M proves enough to bring her back to the octagon or not.