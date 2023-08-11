Dana White’s $1,000,000,000+ Idea and UFC ‘Left Out’ as Elon Musk Announces His Fight With Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, appears to have prepared for his mega-fight with Mark Zuckerberg. A few months ago, the two tech titans verbally agreed to an MMA bout and even began preparing for it. Initially, it looked to be a one-off dispute, but Musk is serious and has revealed the fight’s location and other details on social media. However, the Tesla founder has left out the world’s largest MMA promotion, UFC, and Dana White from the picture.

The UFC president, who appeared to be highly interested in marketing this mega-fight, also recently presented a gigantic $1 billion concept for it. White, however, is now left empty-handed.

Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg gets a location and streaming platform

Musk earlier declared that his battle will be live on his platform X (formerly Twitter). This concept, however, did not sit well with Zuckerberg, and the two traded verbal jabs on social media.

However, it appears that the matter has been resolved since Musk confirmed on his Twitter account that the fight would be broadcast live on both the X and Meta platforms.

But he made it plain that it will not take place under the UFC brand. Instead, the tech titans will manage the mega-fight on their own. Musk wrote:

“The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location.”

Musk has also disclosed that the fight would take place in Rome while preserving the realism of Italy’s capital. The Tesla CEO had discussions with Italian officials about the same. In another tweet, Twitter CEO stated that all proceeds from the mega fight will be donated to charity.

Dana White’s idea about the fight

Since Zuckerberg and Musk mentioned the fight, UFC president Dana White has been actively marketing it. He recently went on the HotBoxin podcast with presenter Mike Tyson and discussed the subject.

On the show, the UFC president revealed that he had discussed Zuckerberg vs. Musk with the Minister of Culture in Italy. He also hinted about holding the fight at the Colosseum in Rome.

Not only that, but White predicted that if the fight goes on as planned, it will produce more than $1 billion in income. Unfortunately, things have not gone as planned for him.

Nonetheless, with all the buzz, it will be intriguing to see what weight class and when the tech titans will collide.