Dana White’s Favorite Content Creator Receives Backlash for Baiting UFC Fans with Big Announcement: “Downfall Begins”

There is always a buzz in the UFC realm about the next big announcement, so fans are always glued to the top names from Ariel Helwani to Helen Yee and others. Likewise, recently there was an announcement by Nina Marie Daniele, who is also the favorite content creator of Dana White. In the video, she stated that the UFC President is about to make a big announcement, which fans all across thought would be about an upcoming UFC fight. However, as it turned out to be a ‘Power Slap’ announcement, fans on the internet lambasted her.

Recently, Nina Marie shared a video where she was in White’s office. She stated that as it’s her birthday, the UFC President is going to make a big announcement. After that, fans got really pumped as White, who already announced the UFC 300 card, stated he would soon announce more fights.

Subsequently, fans thought the news might be related to that. However, dashing everyone’s hope, Nina announced that the big fight news is related to Powerslap. Not just that, not the UFC President but, Nina herself, imitating White’s voice on a cutout, announced the news:

“What’s up everybody it’s season two ‘Road to the title’. Yes season two Road to the Title episode 7 is tapping free on Rumble. That’s right it’s free on Rumble so check it out tonight.”

All of this led to fans becoming angered, claiming that Nina baited them by teasing it as UFC news, only for it to be Power Slap news—the promotion with a love-hate relationship with fans. Fans on the internet mocked Nina to an extent, with some claiming that her downfall begins now.

Indeed, the bait was successful, as fans on the internet waited eagerly for the news. The engagement on the post is significantly high, earning over 500k views and thousands of likes and comments. However, it seems Dana White’s favorite creator offended some fans. On the other side, White dropped exciting news, stating that he is in talks with Conor McGregor.

Dana White in talks with Conor McGregor

Dana White, in a recent Instagram Live, announced reassuring news for fans with big news. During Instagram Live, he mentioned that he is in Abu Dhabi, working on a deal with Conor McGregor who is in Dubai. So it is safe to assume that finally White and McGregor will soon announce the return of “The Notorious”. White stated;

“We talked tonight. I’m in Abu Dhabi, he’s in Dubai. We’re gonna figure something out. We’re talking.”

And while Nina’s announcement disappointed the fans, this news has hit the right nerve of the fans who are really pumped to see the biggest superstar of the MMA world return and show his class once again.