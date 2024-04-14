Dana White Presents Nina Marie Daniele With Ultra-Rare Gift, Limited to Just 25 Worldwide Ahead of UFC 300

UFC finally answered the criticisms regarding their inferior quality fight gloves. The authorities presented a few prototypes of the all-new UFC gloves after the official weigh-in ceremony of the coveted UFC 300. However, UFC content creator, Nina Drama, was enthralled when the UFC head honcho, Dana White, presented her with one of the 25 custom sets of the special limited edition UFC glove set just ahead of the UFC 300. Nina also posted an unboxing video of the Dana White gift to her own ‘X’ account, where she thanked the UFC and White with all her heart.

Well, White has enough reasons to thank Nina too. The California native has created a new style of fighter interviews. She often comes up with goofy questions for fighters amidst her interviews, making them more likable and entertaining for fans.

Nina also helped to popularize the UFC, and its affairs through her social media accounts, which boast of a massive following. Extending her gratitude, the UFC content creator captioned her ‘X’ update saying,

“OMG! Thank you Dana White and UFC for this BADASS gift! I’m so grateful for this special Limited Edition Glove Set. I’m so honored to be a part of the @ufcfamily! @danawhitemade this custom set, only 25 exist and I got one! OMG!“

‘Nina Drama’ has seen a massive rise in her popularity despite being a comparatively newer face in the UFC. Returning the favor, Dana White gave her even more recognition by featuring her with one of UFC’s top champion.

Nina Marie Daniele appeared with Alex Pereira in one of her vlog series

Several MMA coverage sources often provide information about the personal side of fighters. But Nina Drama’s vlog series has become one of the primary sources for such information. These videos are produced to provide fans with insights into the personal lives and training camps of the fighters.

Nina recently made her way into one of the videos, strengthening her position as a UFC persona. The 35-year-old got in touch with the UFC 300 main eventer, Alex Pereira, and trained his signature move, the left hook. However, the entire session was a light-hearted one, instead of ‘Poatan’s’ hardcore training. Looking at Nina’s current stature, it won’t be wrong to expect that she will keep receiving such gifts from Dana White and Co. in return for her services towards popularizing the UFC.