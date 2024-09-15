Dana White’s Love for Gambling Gets Highlighted in Tom Hardy’s ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ Teaser Ft. Sean O’Malley

Dana White and Sean O’Malley have made it into Hollywood, well almost. The pair recently got featured in a new commercial for Tom Hardy’s Venom: The Last Dance. The third and final movie of the trilogy will be out in theatres on October 25th and The president of the UFc and it’s bantamweight champion were part of the commercial for the film.

In the commercial, Tom Hardy’s character Eddie Brock enters the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. He struts into White’s office and asks him for some money claiming he can fight anyone on the roster.

White then refuses and asks him to get out of his office. After a little persuasion, Brock obliges and walks out of his office only to run into Sean O’Malley.

When he shuts the door there is a lot of commotion outside and White hears it. He opens the door to see O’Malley on the ground in a guillotine choke executed by Brock.

The UFC president then throws some money at him to persuade him to let go of ‘Suga’. Venom then quips that White has given them a lot of gambling money.

Now White’s gambling hobby is well known. He is a regular at the Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas where he gambles alongside the likes of SteveWillDoIt and Adin Ross. As a matter of fact, the UFC president is allegedly so good that he is even banned from some casinos because of his gambling exploits.

Dana White’s legendary $26 million gambling run

White has often spoken about the duality of gambling. There are some nights where he wins big and others where he loses big, there is no in between.

During a podcast with the Nelk Boys, the UFC president revealed one of his legendary gambling runs where he ended up winning $26 million,

“Caesar’s Palace, I clipped these guys for a million bucks a night from the first week of January all the way into into March. And I beat these guys for like $26-$27 million.”

The way White said the number $26 million so casually, it makes one wonder how much money he regularly wins from gambling alone.

He spoke about how it is the highs and lows associated with gambling that make him love it so much. Although he doesn’t have an addiction, he definitely loves to do it whenever he is in Vegas.

Funnily enough, the UFC Noche is probably his biggest game yet.

Spending $20 million on a venue and then selling the cheapest tickets for an event that competes with boxing sensation Canelo Alvarez’s Mexican Independence Day extravaganza at $3000 bucks cannot simply be attributed to the faith he has in his stars.

Hopefully, it pays off.