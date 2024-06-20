UFC Boss Dana White Claims His Gambling Win Shook Up Casino’s Quarterly Financial Report

UFC President Dana White has claimed his gambling has shaken up the quarterly report of Vegas casinos. The 54-year-old loves to play blackjack and unfortunately for casinos, his presence at the table reportedly means a huge dent in their financials.

Three-time Super Bowl winning tight end Shannon Sharpe recently hosted the UFC president on an episode of ‘Club Shay Shay, where he touched upon White’s love for gambling.

While discussing the same, Sharpe asked White if he knew that his winnings would be affecting quarterly reports of casinos. Now, whether there is any truth to this is not yet known. But as soon as Sharpe said those words, White jumped in, claiming to have actually pulled it off.

“It just happened. Yes I do realize that, and it just happened. I love it. When we’re off camera, I will show you the quote during their earnings call that this just happened in the month of April, I f**ked up their entire quarter.”



The 54-year-old went on to add that he was banned from most casinos in the city because of how often he won against them.

The UFC President further revealed that on two separate occasions he had won a whopping $1.6 million against the Palms in Las Vegas. After this his bet limits were allegedly lowered because of which he never went back.

White added that the only place that really allows him to bet freely is the Caesars Palace where he has his own private room and is allowed to bet as much as possible.

While White continues to make millions gambling and booking fights, he doesn’t think that the fighters under the employment of the ‘Ultimate Fighting Championship’ should be paid better.

Dana White defends fighter pay in the UFC and ‘rips apart’ the boxing model

When asked if fighter pay was an issue in the UFC, White pivoted and claimed that the criticism came from journalists with no idea about what they were saying.

However, it should be noted that it isn’t only journalists but former fighters and fans who want the fighters putting their lives on the line to be getting paid better, so that they can only only pay their crew and coaches but also live a comfortable life.

Coming back to the subject of White, following his statement about scribes, the UFC president continued his long standing criticism of boxing and said that the UFC took care of every fighter the card unlike the former.

Dana White talks UFC fighter pay and compares it to boxing: “Boxing got so f***ed up that nobody could actually make a living out of it, that Saudi Arabia had to take it over. A group of people that have so much money, they don’t care whether they make or lose money. That’s how… pic.twitter.com/tI0byNOERL — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 19, 2024



Is there some truth to White’s argument? Yes, to a certain degree. Is the criticism of Dana White not paying his fighters’ enough justified? Perhaps, it would depend on if you ask a Conor McGregor, or a Francis Ngannou.