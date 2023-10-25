“Dana [White] Working Overtime to Sink the UFC”- Latest $100 Million Sponsorship Deal With ‘Cancelled’ Brand Draws the Wrath of UFC Fans

The UFC is a brand that is on the up right now. Ever since Dana White and the UFC found a way to keep going during the pandemic, its popularity has surged through the roof. As a result of the same, the promotion has reaped massive rewards financially. With more eyes than ever on the sport, the promotion is able to attract more lucrative sponsorship deals. However, the UFC’s most recent sponsorship has not done down well with fans.

The UFC was bought by Endeavour in 2016. Ever since the Endeavour group went public in 2021, we’ve had in-depth access into the UFC’s financials. According to an earnings report, the promotion made a whopping $1.1 billion in 2022. Of the $1.1 billion, $148 million (13%) came from sponsorship deals. However the major chunk of revenue, $810 million came from media rights. With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at the latest sponsorship deal of the UFC.

Fans bash Dana White and the UFC for their latest move

Ever since 2018, Modelo has been the “Official Beer and Malt Beverage” sponsor of UFC in the United States. The line ‘Modelo, brewed for those with a fighting spirit’ has become synonymous with commentator Jon Anik. However, that deal is now up and the UFC has decided to partner with Bud Light. The deal worth around $100 million will make Bud Light the new beer and malt beverage of the UFC. Unfortunately, this news did not sit well with fans. Here are some of the best reactions to the same.

One fan said, “this is not what we meant when we said we wanted pride back smh.”

Another fan added, “Bud light???????? Bad fucking choice dana”

“Dana working overtime to sink the UFC”– commented an irate fan.

“I guess im not watching the ufc ever again”– An upset fan expressed the level of his disappointment.

Why are fans so upset with the UFC’s new sponsor? Let’s take a closer look.

Bud light controversy

Bud light faced massive backlash after its March Madness advertisement featuring transgender activist, Dylan Mulvaney. The brand released a video in March which was not at all well received by its customers who called for a ban on the beer company.

Since then Bud Light has faced massive losses and lost a lot of its market share. Prior to the controversy, Bud Light was the top selling beer in America, this spot has now been taken over by Modelo. According to reports by New York Post, the Dyland Mulvaney controversy has cost the brand upwards of $400 million.

Given what has happened over the last few months, it makes a lot of sense as to why Bud Light broke the bank to be associated with the UFC in order to repair its brand image.