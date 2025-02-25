Daniel Cormier ‘Badly’ Urges UFC to Bring Aaron Pico After Tensions with PFL Grow

The UFC has been on a roll, signing some of the biggest stars from rival promotions (PFL) like Kayla Harrison, Michael “Venom” Page, and bow Patricio Pitbull. MVP and Harrison have been heartthrobs since joining the promotion and have put on performances to match. However, it seems it seems Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen need more of the same and are pushing hard for the promotion to sign Aaron Pico.

Pico, one of MMA’s most hyped prospects, has been breaking a sweat in Bellator (now under PFL) for years, but tensions with the promotion have been growing and publicly so. He’s even been vocal about wanting to test himself in the UFC’s featherweight division, which has become a rather interesting place to play since champion Ilia Topuria vacated the title.

Besides, both DC and Sonnen have long been mourning the lack of top-class American wrestlers in the promotions, which is why they want to add Pico into the mix.

During their conversation on a recent episode of the ‘Good Guy/Bad Guy’, Cormier made a public appeal to the UFC.

“Aaron Pico, right now Aaron Pico and the PFL are going through some stuff publicly.”, he said, while also throwing AJ McKee’s name into the mix.

But it was soon clear who he would pick if offered a choice. “For me it’s Aaron Pico, my guy.”, the former double champion concluded with a smile.

Sonnen, who normally has his own way of looking at things also seemed to join the Pico bandwagon as soon as DC rode in on it.

“As far as Aaron Pico, if this had no money, if it had no fame and no applause, there is still a few guys that would show up, the true competitors, that is Aaron Pico.”, he asserted with a promise about Pico’s pure ambitions.

Meanwhile, Pico just wants his freedom. The 28-year-old featherweight contender has reached the end of his PFL contract, but the promotion isn’t letting him go that easily. PFL still holds matching rights, meaning they can force him to stay if they match any offer he gets.

Aaron Pico tells “the whole story” of why he doesn’t trust Donn Davis and speaks directly to PFL boss, imploring him “do what is right” and grant his outright release. “UFC is where I want to go.” ( @MMAJunkieGeorge and @thegoze) pic.twitter.com/uj2FAkb2C8 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 18, 2025



Frustrated with three canceled fights and an expired contract, Pico refuses to fight for PFL again. And while Dana White has already shown interest, in signing him, until PFL lets him go, Pico is willing to sit out for a year to make his UFC move happen.

White promises ‘good things’

The 28-year-old knockout artist has been one of the most exciting fighters outside of the UFC, winning nine of his last ten fights, including a vicious KO over Henry Corrales last February.

Pico was once lined up for a Bellator title shot against Patricio Pitbull, but that fight never happened. After months of frustrating inactivity, Pitbull walked away from PFL and signed with the UFC.

While White was initially tight-lipped about Pitbull joining the organization, he seems to be a little more open about Pico’s situation.

At the UFC Seattle press conference, White was asked about signing Pico, and he made it no secret that the UFC was very interested.

“Sean Shelby loves [Jean] Silva, and that guy loves Aaron Pico. When these guys love you as much as they do, some good things are probably going to happen.”, he pointed out with a certain glee.

Dana White is asked about Aaron Pico. pic.twitter.com/W9HqM4OBiH — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) February 23, 2025

So what now? Much like Pico, now we wait!