mobile app bar

True Geordie Urges Conor McGregor to Choose Rehab Over Fighting, Noting Parallels with Ryan Garcia

Souvik Roy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
True Geordie Urges Conor McGregor to Choose Rehab Over Fighting, Noting Parallels with Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia True Geordie Conor McGregor
Credits: Imago Instagram

The entire UFC fanbase is awaiting the return of the noted UFC icon, Conor McGregor. But the renowned podcast host, True Geordie, recently opined that ‘Mystic Mac’ should be heading to a rehabilitation center before making his UFC comeback. In the latest episode of Geordie’s ‘The Pain Game‘ podcast, he highlighted an instance from McGregor’s recent press meets to promote his movie ‘Road House’. The actions of the 35-year-old Irish made Geordie opine that McGregor was probably having a withdrawal.

Most UFC fans may know that McGregor is nowhere near a sober individual. Apart from owning his own liquor brand, McGregor has been accused of being drunk during multiple public appearances. Moreover, fans have also called him out for being high on drugs, although there’s no substantial proof of the same.

But Geordie’s observations in the video made McGregor’s withdrawal hard to deny. He kept twitching up his shoulder unwantedly and struggled to continue his speech without breaks.

View on Website

A keen look at the entire Gyllenhaal-McGregor press conference got Geordie convinced that McGregor’s body was indeed showing signs of withdrawal. Geordie also labeled McGregor’s voice as a “Ryan Garcia” one. But several fans may be confused about why he did so.

Are Ryan Garcia and Conor McGregor going through similar troubles with drug abuse

McGregor’s alleged withdrawal symptoms might cause the fans to worry about ‘The Notorious’. But they may not know much about the noted boxing star, Ryan Garcia’s issues. A couple of weeks ago, Geordie also highlighted Garcia’s case in another video. He may not have any proof of Garcia’s increasing drug usage, but the YouTuber presented instances to justify his claim.

View on Website

Garcia’s increasing drug usage apparent to Geordie and even his upcoming rival, Devin Haney, could spot it at their pre-fight press conference. Well, as the allegations are doing the rounds, nobody except McGregor and Garcia knows the truth bout whether they are indeed on substance abuse or not.

However, several combat sports fans might align with Geordie’s sentiments here. Both McGregor and Garcia can provide fans with a lot more memorable showdowns. But for that, they need to take care of their bodies, otherwise, it might lead their bodies to an uncompetitive state despite having years left in their combat sports careers.

Post Edited By:Debmallya Chakraborty

About the author

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

facebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

Read more from Souvik Roy

Share this article

Don’t miss these