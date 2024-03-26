True Geordie Urges Conor McGregor to Choose Rehab Over Fighting, Noting Parallels with Ryan Garcia

The entire UFC fanbase is awaiting the return of the noted UFC icon, Conor McGregor. But the renowned podcast host, True Geordie, recently opined that ‘Mystic Mac’ should be heading to a rehabilitation center before making his UFC comeback. In the latest episode of Geordie’s ‘The Pain Game‘ podcast, he highlighted an instance from McGregor’s recent press meets to promote his movie ‘Road House’. The actions of the 35-year-old Irish made Geordie opine that McGregor was probably having a withdrawal.

Most UFC fans may know that McGregor is nowhere near a sober individual. Apart from owning his own liquor brand, McGregor has been accused of being drunk during multiple public appearances. Moreover, fans have also called him out for being high on drugs, although there’s no substantial proof of the same.

But Geordie’s observations in the video made McGregor’s withdrawal hard to deny. He kept twitching up his shoulder unwantedly and struggled to continue his speech without breaks.

A keen look at the entire Gyllenhaal-McGregor press conference got Geordie convinced that McGregor’s body was indeed showing signs of withdrawal. Geordie also labeled McGregor’s voice as a “Ryan Garcia” one. But several fans may be confused about why he did so.

Are Ryan Garcia and Conor McGregor going through similar troubles with drug abuse

McGregor’s alleged withdrawal symptoms might cause the fans to worry about ‘The Notorious’. But they may not know much about the noted boxing star, Ryan Garcia’s issues. A couple of weeks ago, Geordie also highlighted Garcia’s case in another video. He may not have any proof of Garcia’s increasing drug usage, but the YouTuber presented instances to justify his claim.

Garcia’s increasing drug usage apparent to Geordie and even his upcoming rival, Devin Haney, could spot it at their pre-fight press conference. Well, as the allegations are doing the rounds, nobody except McGregor and Garcia knows the truth bout whether they are indeed on substance abuse or not.

However, several combat sports fans might align with Geordie’s sentiments here. Both McGregor and Garcia can provide fans with a lot more memorable showdowns. But for that, they need to take care of their bodies, otherwise, it might lead their bodies to an uncompetitive state despite having years left in their combat sports careers.