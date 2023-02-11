UFC 284 Start Time PST: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski Full Card
Afnan Chougle
|Published 11/02/2023
Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski, two of the best fighters in the UFC, will clash against each other tonight inside the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The lightweight title will be on the line at UFC 284. Moreover, Makhachev and Volkanovski are number two and number three on the pound-for-pound rankings.
Therefore, the UFC pound-for-pound top spot will also be on the line when the combatants meet each other inside the cage. In the co-main event of the pay-per-view, Mexican fighter Yair Rodriguez will fight for the interim featherweight title against one of the finest American fighters, Josh Emmett. Both men will compete for the UFC gold for the first time in their careers. Thus, it is their biggest test.
Apart from these two fights, other bouts on the UFC 284 fight card look amazing. Hence, let’s look at the full UFC 284 fight card and also learn the timings of different zones for the pay-per-view.
UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski- Start time PST
The early prelims will start at 3 pm PST. Following that, the preliminary card will commence around 5 pm PST. The main card is set to get underway at 7 pm PST. However, the timings are subject to change, as it will depend on the length of the previous fights.
ALSO READ: UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski, Purses, and Salaries- How Much Will the Fighters Make?
UFC 284: Where to watch
UFC 284 is available to watch on ESPN Plus for $74.99 if you live in the US. The Pay Per View and a full year of ESPN Plus, however, are available for $99.99. The second year of this membership, which also includes the Main Preliminary bouts, will renew at $69.99. The Early Prelims are available on UFC FightPass for $9.99 per month.
For $19.95 and $59.95 AUD, respectively, UFC fans in the UK and Australia can watch the pay-per-view live on BT Sport Box Office and Kayo.
IT'S FIGHT DAY DOWN UNDER 😤
[ #UFC284 | Live tonight on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/xFq6ldwHKy] pic.twitter.com/tGSexUM8Fz
— UFC (@ufc) February 11, 2023
You can watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass and the main prelims on TSN and RDS if you live in Canada. You may access The Main Card from a number of carriers, including BELL and Rogers.
UFC 284- Full Fight Card
Main Card
- Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski- For Makhachev’s UFC Lightweight title bout
- Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett- For the interim UFC Featherweight title bout
- Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown- Welterweight bout
- Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter- Heavyweight bout
- Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield- Light heavyweight bout
Prelims
- Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskas- Light heavyweight bout
- Joshua Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan- Featherweight bout
- Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues- Flyweight bout
- Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado- Lightweight bout
ALSO READ: “Lot of Drugs, Alcohol”: Conor McGregor Warned of Being ‘Out of Form’ Ahead of UFC Return Against Michael Chandler
Early Prelims
- Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis- Featherweight bout
- Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed- Women’s strawweight bout
- Shane Young vs. Blake Bilder- Featherweight bout
- Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Elves Brenner- Lightweight bout