UFC 284 Start Time PST: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski Full Card

Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski, two of the best fighters in the UFC, will clash against each other tonight inside the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The lightweight title will be on the line at UFC 284. Moreover, Makhachev and Volkanovski are number two and number three on the pound-for-pound rankings.

Therefore, the UFC pound-for-pound top spot will also be on the line when the combatants meet each other inside the cage. In the co-main event of the pay-per-view, Mexican fighter Yair Rodriguez will fight for the interim featherweight title against one of the finest American fighters, Josh Emmett. Both men will compete for the UFC gold for the first time in their careers. Thus, it is their biggest test.

Apart from these two fights, other bouts on the UFC 284 fight card look amazing. Hence, let’s look at the full UFC 284 fight card and also learn the timings of different zones for the pay-per-view.

UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski- Start time PST

The early prelims will start at 3 pm PST. Following that, the preliminary card will commence around 5 pm PST. The main card is set to get underway at 7 pm PST. However, the timings are subject to change, as it will depend on the length of the previous fights.

ALSO READ: UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski, Purses, and Salaries- How Much Will the Fighters Make?

UFC 284: Where to watch

UFC 284 is available to watch on ESPN Plus for $74.99 if you live in the US. The Pay Per View and a full year of ESPN Plus, however, are available for $99.99. The second year of this membership, which also includes the Main Preliminary bouts, will renew at $69.99. The Early Prelims are available on UFC FightPass for $9.99 per month.

For $19.95 and $59.95 AUD, respectively, UFC fans in the UK and Australia can watch the pay-per-view live on BT Sport Box Office and Kayo.

You can watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass and the main prelims on TSN and RDS if you live in Canada. You may access The Main Card from a number of carriers, including BELL and Rogers.

UFC 284- Full Fight Card

Main Card

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski- For Makhachev’s UFC Lightweight title bout

Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett- For the interim UFC Featherweight title bout

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown- Welterweight bout

Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter- Heavyweight bout

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield- Light heavyweight bout

Prelims

Tyson Pedro vs. Modestas Bukauskas- Light heavyweight bout

Joshua Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan- Featherweight bout

Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues- Flyweight bout

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado- Lightweight bout

ALSO READ: “Lot of Drugs, Alcohol”: Conor McGregor Warned of Being ‘Out of Form’ Ahead of UFC Return Against Michael Chandler

Early Prelims