UFC Star Conor McGregor Shows Compassionate Side With Life-Saving Gesture

Conor McGregor has achieved levels of financial success that very few athletes are able to achieve. ‘The Notorious’ went from collecting welfare cheques to being the highest-paid athlete in the world. Along with the wealth comes a responsibility to give back to society, which ‘The Notorious’ has been doing for a long time now. Unfortunately, his charitable actions do not get much attention. A recent Instagram post, however, has shown a side of Conor McGregor that not many see.

Advertisement

Liberty Soup Run is a charity in Ireland run by Christopher O’Reilly. The charity focuses on providing food and essentials to the homeless. O’Reilly recently took to Instagram to thank Conor McGregor for staying true to his promise. He said,

“OK, we’re do I start @thenotoriousmma has done it again for the liberty soup run. He said he was going to get us a bran new van and look tonight true to his word dropped it off to us. Connor lost for words, bro, we are. u now how much this means to us you deserve so much credit for doing this. This van is going to save life’s and thank u for backing us and for telling us your with us all the way.big Thanks to all your team. Also, keith, Alan the rest look forward to working with u in future saving life. Thank u, my man. Respect.”

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C2vdSpHNYLE/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Conor McGregor gifted the charity a Ford Transit van. The cost of the same in Ireland is around $45,000. This is not the first time McGregor has worked with the charity. In December 2023, McGregor partnered with Liberty Soup Run to serve meals and other essentials to the homeless around Dublin.

A closer look at Conor McGregor and his charitable acts

Unbeknownst to many, McGregor actively donates money to various causes throughout the year. Just last month, McGregor donated $30,000 to the GoFundMe campaign of Irish MMA fighter, Ryan Curtis.

The 6-4 fighter suffered life-changing injuries while training and needed a significant amount of money for his surgeries. McGregor’s donation helped the campaign reach a total of $167,000.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C2JX2jhodIR/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

In addition to that, in January alone, McGregor donated another $55,000 to the Ashling Murphy Memorial Fund. The fund is in remembrance of school teacher Ashling Murphy who was murdered when she went out for a run.

‘The Notorious’ shared the link on Twitter and urged his fans to contribute while stating that he would be donating $55,000 to start with. These acts certainly prove the UFC superstar’s love for his community and country.