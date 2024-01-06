Ryan Garcia Wife: Who Is Drea Celina? Everything You Need to Know About KingRy’s Relationship

The noted former WBC interim lightweight champ, Ryan Garcia, may be considered to be one of the most feared strikers on the planet when he is in the ring. But he is just like everyone else during his time outside the ring who has a personal life and a family, with kids and a wife.

Although there are no reports detailing when Garcia started dating his wife Andrea Celina (aka Drea Celina), some say that the boxer and his wife are a happy couple. Andrea is a social media influencer and fitness icon who boasts over 140k on Instagram. She is also two years older than the 1998-born ‘KingRy’. But the couple hasn’t been pretty open about their relationship to date.

Garcia and Celina also have two kids together. Their daughter Bela was born in December 2020 and just completed three years of age recently. But it has been only a few days since ‘KingRy’ and Celina’s son graced the earth. The 25-year-old celebrated the birth of his 23 December 2023-born son with an Instagram post recently. Its caption mentioned that he had named him “Henry Leo Garcia”.

But the update that followed Garcia’s celebratory Instagram post shocked several fans. Hardly anyone in the entire community of boxing could have predicted that the boxer would drop such a startling update right after the birth of his son.

Ryan Garcia publicized his divorce just a few hours after announcing the birth of his son

After celebrating his son’s birth with an Instagram post, Garcia once again took to Instagram a few hours later. But this time he was there to announce a rather grave news. The snap that he uploaded with his post revealed that he had decided to part ways with his wife, Andrea. Well, the fact that this post came just hours after he decided to publicize the birth of his child has the fans in complete shock currently.

Garcia may be counting down the days to his next fight against the noted WBC super-lightweight champ, Devin Haney. But it can’t be expected that a personal life turmoil like this will help his cause in any way. But as his post states, he will stay with Celina together just to bring their kids up in a proper way.