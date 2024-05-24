Daniel Cormier Lays Out Conor McGregor’s UFC Path Suggesting Win Means Title Shot, Loss Means Ferguson Fight

With Conor McGregor making a return after three long years, the UFC fandom is just as excited as its legends, and this includes Daniel Cormier. The veteran recently laid out a blueprint of Mcgregor’s route after the Irishman revealed his desire to take on three opponents this year.

Speaking on his ESPN-partnered Good Guy/ Bad Guy podcast, the Olympian shared his take accounting every possibility of McGregor’s UFC 303 bout against Michael Chandler.

“I believe if he gets through Michael Chandler I say give him a title fight put him in there with (Dustin) Poirier or (Islam) Makhachev on Mexican Independance day or some time soon thereafter because you don’t want to have him fighting or having too much time.”

Contrary to popular belief, Cormier feels like you can pit McGregor against the champion even if he is coming off of a layoff against a killer like Makhachev or his former rival Dustin Poirier.

He then quickly moved on to the other option, ie, if McGregor actually fails to deliver and loses to Chandler. DC argued that a bout with veteran Tony Ferguson would be a money spinner as the ‘El Cucuy’ deserves a big fight despite being on the decline.

“If he loses, put him out there with Tony Ferguson. Tony Ferguson deserves to have that big platform the last time to see if he can go do what he said he was going to do to Conor all those times and so long ago.”

Well, the veteran commentator did not stop there, he then revealed the perfect matchup -naming McGregor’s December opponent- a title fight that would suit McGregor as much as it does its current holder.

“Let him and Max Holloway fight”- Daniel Cormier

With his co-host Sonnen paying close attention, Cormier got candid and shared his thoughts on McGregor’s path of redemption. While he takes the name of his AKA buddy Islam Makhachev, Poirier, and Tony Ferguson as McGregor’s potential next opponent, there’s one bout that tickles his fancy.

DC was spot on with his take, while McGregor won the first bout against Holloway via judges’ decision, things have drastically changed with Holloway getting in some serious wars and upping his game.

In essence, he wants to see the Irish fighter duke it out with Max Holloway in December as McGregor plans to fight thrice this year – in June, September, and December.

Eager to see how that bout goes, DC wants McGregor to get on ‘The Blessed’ Express and see where that gets him, especially after the Hawaiian flatlined Justin Gaethje. To be fair, it would break the gate records for McGregor and Chandler.

Max is on a high after the Gaethje KO and a title fight with Conor is precisely what he needs. It would not only secure him financially, but a victory would ensure that he could move past the first time they had fought.