Daniel Cormier Dubs Max Holloway’s Last-Second KO of Justin Gaethje the Ultimate ‘Holy Sh*t’ Moment in UFC History

The UFC 300 proved to be a night of over-the-limit excitement for UFC fans. Quite expectedly, the former UFC champ-champ, Daniel Cormier’s opinion regarding the best fight of the night was pretty much in line with the UFC authorities. The current UFC analyst appeared with his UFC Hall of Famer co-host, Chael Sonnen, on the recent episode of ‘Good Guy/Bad Guy’. Analyzing the event, DC implied that the Holloway vs. Gaethje BMF title fight was the best one of the night. Despite intending to express just his bewilderment, ‘DC’ couldn’t refrain from using a cuss word to describe Holloway’s incredible KO victory over ‘The Highlight’.

The fight clock showcased that there were only about 10 seconds left in the fight when Holloway made his stand-and-trade offer to Gaethje. It was a thoroughly valorous offer as ‘The Highlight’ packs a reputation of “hitting like a truck“. This is why Cormier counted the Hawaiian’s victory as an even bigger feat and placed his last-second KO on the top of his ‘unexpected events inside the octagon’ list.

The usage of a cuss word from the ‘Good Guy’ was enough to showcase the levels to which he was amazed. Cormier said,

“Max could’ve been knocked out. The risk vs. the reward. But the reward paying off in the way that it did, that is the biggest ‘holy s*it’ moment I’ve ever seen in UFC history.”

‘Blessed’s’ UFC 300 in-octagon interview revealed that he has set his sights on the UFC featherweight gold once again. The current UFC featherweight king, Ilia Topuria, was also among the audience during Holloway’s in-octagon callout. Several fans derided him after perceiving his face as an afraid one after Holloway’s callout. However, Cormier begged to differ.

Daniel Cormier stood in contradiction with the fans who accused Ilia Topuria of being scared

Cormier decided to connect with his audience right after the end of UFC 300. He posted a video to his YouTube channel from the UFC 300 commentator’s table after completing his duties. Apart from a few other issues, Cormier also detailed how several fans accused ‘El Matador’ of being scared of facing Holloway after witnessing his KO victory.

The former UFC champ-champ debunked all such opinions. ‘DC’ revealed that no UFC champion could ever be afraid, in his belief. He also opined that witnessing Holloway’s fight may have provided the Spaniard with a better idea about the strengths and weaknesses of his probable title defense rival. But whether Topuria can use this understanding to the full extent during his Holloway fight stays as a question for the future to answer.