Colby Covington Applauds Sneako’s Toughness For Taking Heavy Hits from ‘Scumbag’ Sean Strickland

Over the past few years, an increasing number of content creators have taken a liking to combat sports. While some have taken it up professionally, others have started training in different disciplines. The likes of Jake Paul, Logan Paul, and KSI arguably started this trend, while new influencers such as Sneako, N3on, and Adin Ross are keeping it alive. Unfortunately, Sneako, the popular live streamer, found out the hard way that not everyone is welcoming to newcomers in their sport. Sean Strickland’s actions, when he went up against Sneako in the ring, were widely criticized by members of the MMA community now including Colby Covington.

Colby Covington is not a fighter who gets along with anyone on the UFC roster. He even has a deep hatred for a few in the promotion and Sean Strickland is one such individual. Likewise, Covington shared his thoughts on Sean Strickland’s fight against Sneako in conversation with Adam Sosnick in a recent episode of ‘SOSCAST w/ Adam Sosnick,’ where he said,

“Yeah I mean, you gotta show restraint. I’ve had a couple of content creators come through the gym and train with me. It’s just light, you’re just moving around giving a feel and showing them. You’re not really actually exploding on them trying to knock their head off. You’re not going past when the towels are thrown in. It just shows the scumbag that he is, he can’t control himself. You can say whatever you want about Sneako, but the guy has got a great chin. He did not go down and this guy is an MMA champion.”

The incident between Sneako and Strickland occurred earlier this year. Streamer Sneako agreed to face Sean Strickland in a sparring match. Unbeknownst to him, Strickland took the challenge seriously and unloaded on a man who had had no prior combat training.

Naturally, Strickland’s actions were heavily criticized by the MMA community, including former champions like Tyron Woodley, for being irresponsible and unnecessary.

Colby Covington to return soon to take on Ian Garry?

Following his recent win over Geoff Neal, Ian Garry called out Colby Covington for a fight. However, Covington remained silent for a long time and did not respond to the call out.

Nevertheless, last week in true Colby Covington style, the former title challenger responded to Garry’s challenge and placed three conditions for him to accept the fight. Garry then responded with a video dismissing Covington’s conditions and placing a few of his own.

Unfortunately, for UFC fans, the back-and-forth online might not lead to a fight even though it does seem entertaining. Yet, given where both men are in the division currently a fight would make a lot of sense. Hence, it will be interesting to see if it actually gets the green light.