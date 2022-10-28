Conor McGregor vs Andrew Tate Net Worth Comparison – Is the ‘Top G’ Richer Than the Irishman?

Conor McGregor vs Andrew Tate. Who makes more money between UFC’s biggest star and the controversial internet personality?

Conor McGregor is arguably the most well-known face of MMA in the world. He is one-half of the second-highest-grossing PPV event of all time alongside Floyd Mayweather. So, it’s natural for fans to look at McGregor and wonder if he measures up to other prominent MMA athletes and personalities.

We did a comparison between McGregor and pro gambler Dan Bilzerian sometime back. Today we will be comparing McGregor with Andrew Tate, the famous internet star and semi-retired kickboxer. Let’s start:

Conor McGregor: Net Worth and Other Wealth Facts

Conor McGregor is easily the highest-paid athlete in MMA and has a personal net worth of $200 million. He ranks above Jon Jones, the greatest MMA athlete of all time according to Joe Rogan and many other MMA experts.

Earnings and Endorsements

In fact, he is the only athlete that comes close to what has been called ‘Boxing money’ in MMA. As per a Forbes estimate in 2022, McGregor earned $32 million in salary/winnings with an additional $16 million in endorsements. His endorsements include big brands like Burger King, Monster Energy, EA (Electronic Arts), Beats By Dre, Reebok, Wynn Resorts etc.

Investements and Partnerships

In addition, McGregor has investments in several brands and businesses. He has his own Proper Twelve that generates $40 million in revenue each year. He also has a digital media agency called The Mac Life and it covers MMA, lifestyle and fitness. McGregor also earns revenue from his millions of YouTube subscribers and over 700k Instagram followers.

He has a partnership with A-list tailor David Heil on the menswear brand August McGregor. He owns McGregor Sports And Entertainment, does advertising and handles promotions.

McGregor also has a conditioning program called FAST developed together with prominent sports physiologists and performance experts for developing fighting-level fitness. The UFC star also partnered with the Anthos group on TIDL sport which is introducing next-gen plant-based sports therapy recovery line in the market.

Possessions

Aside from that, McGregor owns multiple mansions. One of these is in Las Vegas, another in Marbella, Madrid, Spain and another in Dublin, Ireland. He also owns a number of cars including the Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, BMW i8, Rolls-Royce Ghost, Lamborghini Aventador Roadster andCadillac Escalade.

The top of the garage here is the limited-edition Lamborghini Huracan Avio. He also owns a Lamborghini yacht named Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 made by Automobili Lamborghini and The Italian Sea Group.

Andrew Tate: Net Worth and Other Wealth Facts

Andrew Tate is a semi-retired kickboxer with multiple businesses and investments. He holds a net worth of $18.45 million. Tate is a commentator for Romania’s largest fighting promotion Real Xtreme Fighting.

Website

He also offers members to a private club called the War Room via his official website. Admission to this club costs $4782. Tate describes the club as a “global network in which exemplars of individualism work to free the modern man from socially induced incarceration.”

Aside from that, Tate once claimed he was a trillionaire. He did so on a Twitch podcast stream

“I don’t want to brag, but I’m a trillionaire. World’s first. I was broke for a long time. I made my first million when I was, say, 27 and then I had 100 million by the time I was 31, and then I became a trillionaire quite recently.”

Clearly, Tate is not a trillionaire but he does have an Instagram page where he regularly flaunts his lavish lifestyle.

In addition, Tate makes money from crypto investments and has opened a chain of casinos with his brother Tristan. He owns a website called Cobratate.com which sells digital products and private community access.

Ownership

Tate founded Hustler’s university in 2021 which offers online programs for helping people create wealth via 18 modern wealth creation programs.

Access to the university is run through a Discord server and comes at $49.99 per month. Its wealth creation options include financial planning, stock analysis, crypto analysis, DeFi, options plays, E-commerce, Freelancing, Copywriting, Flipping, Business management and more.

Click here for more UFC News