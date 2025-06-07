Kayla Harrison Highlights the Unshakable Loyalty Between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Daniel Cormier

Tasked with proving Henry Cejudo wrong at UFC 316 tonight, Kayla Harrison may have a sterner test to prove to Khabib Nurmagomedov that she is the greatest combat sports athlete ever.

Harrison, no stranger to success in combat sports, will challenge for bantamweight gold for the first time tonight against Julianna Pena. Fresh from a dominant run with the PFL (Professional Fighters League), Harrison has twice landed lightweight tournament gold in the Donn Davis-led promotion.

Prior to her move to mixed martial arts, the Ohio native would also scoop a pair of Olympic gold medals. The feat landed her amongst the Judoka elite.

Making big moves in the Octagon already, Harrison has already submitted ex-champion Holly Holm. Earning her title fight with Pena tonight, Harrison bested Ketlen Vieira at UFC 307.

Tonight, Harrison not only has to topple Pena to become bantamweight queen. Furthermore, she has to prove to former two-weight champion Henry Cejudo that she is the greatest combat sports athlete of all time.

Harrison made a wager with Cejudo. Should she win gold, she would be proclaimed the best combat sports athlete of all time. At the same time, she has a sterner test to prove to Russian icon Nurmagomedov.

Speaking with Daniel Cormier pre-UFC 316, Harrison revealed the unbreakable bond between the former and Nurmagomedov. Put on the spot by Cejudo to name the best combat sports athlete ever, Nurmagomedov picked his long-time American Kickboxing Academy stablemate, Cormier.

“I was like, all right, I bet you 1,000 anytime push-ups,” Harrison said of her wager with Cejudo. “1,000 push-ups from me, and you only have to give me 100 push-ups. And then finally, he took the bet.

“And then he turned to Khabib, and he was like, who’s the greatest combat athlete of all time right now?” Harrison continued. “Who’s the greatest combat athlete of all time right now? Currently. I can’t believe you haven’t seen this. And Khabib goes, Daniel Cormier!”

Always holding a tight bond, Cormier and Nurmagomedov also made a pact, it seems. Cormier has not interviewed Nurmagomedov’s arch-rival Conor McGregor in recent years.

Daniel Cormier reveals Khabib Nurmagomedov is like ‘family’ to him

Refuting the chance to interview McGregor ahead of his return fight back in 2021, Cormier claimed his allegiance to Nurmagomedov ultimately made his mind up for him.

Off the back of his knockout loss to Poirier at the beginning of that year, McGregor was interviewed by long-time play-by-play lead, Jon Anik. That was despite Cormier being on duty that night.

And as revealed by the Hall of Fame star in the time since, he chose not to speak with the Dubliner, even in a professional capacity.