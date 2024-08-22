“Turning Into Jake Paul”: Jon Jones Gets Ripped for ‘Defending’ Stipe Miocic’s Legacy Instead of Fighting Tom Aspinall

UFC heavyweight champ, Jon Jones just walked himself onto fire after defending Stipe Miočić’s legacy. While the fandom loves Miočić, they also want Jones to allow Tom Aspinall a shot at the interim title. But Jones allegedly ducking the #1 contender to fight a 42-year-old Miočić has led to widespread criticism against the champion.

In his latest tweet, Jones felt like he needed to defend Miočić but fans only saw red and consequently jumped the post and tore down ‘Bones” narrative unapologetically, bashing him left and right.

Taking up a Jake Paul reference to mock Jones, a fan pointed out that ‘Bones’ is slowly turning into Paul, cherry-picking fights and opting for older opponents eyeing an easy way out.

“jon jones turning into jake paul lmao.”

jon jones turning into jake paul lmao https://t.co/tc0C2dwhyO — Logi 🖤💛 (@LogiTheYinzer) August 21, 2024

Whereas another ardent fan stated the obvious and noted –

“Stipe is a joke, coming off a ko loss from nearly 4 years ago. This fight will cement your legacy as either the goat or just the best light heavyweight champ. You choice “champ.””

Stipe is a joke, coming off a ko loss from nearly 4 years ago. This fight will cement your legacy as either the goat or just the best light heavyweight champ. You choice “champ” — MMA Convos (@themmaconvos) August 21, 2024

Others held no bars and bashed the champ explicitly, alleging that he was simply ducking Tom Aspinall for a massive money fight, essentially chickening out.

“Your a scared little b**ch fight tom!”

Your a scared little bitch fight tom! — israel the last dogbender (@lastdogbender) August 21, 2024

“You pick and choose fights stop holding up the title and retire b**ch.”

You pick and choose fights stop holding up the title and retire bitch https://t.co/85ENOMu92X — Abndevan (@Abndevan41) August 22, 2024

Meanwhile, another netizen put gifs to excellent use, calling Jones a duck without any direct reference using a Donald Duck reference, subtly mentioning the fighter’s inactivity after he claimed the heavyweight belt.

Jon jones for the past year pic.twitter.com/vHfVIh8wfa — ~clxtch (@ney2maa) August 21, 2024

For those who have missed the developments, UFC President Dana White following UFC 305 came out to defend Jones again. The champ on the other hand extended his gratitude to the bossman while deeming that Stipe even at 42 is no pushover and tried to reason with angry fans.

According to Jones, 98% of the roster would have lost to Francis Ngannou that day when he KOed Miocic in his last outing and he continued to be solely focused on the fight with Miocic irrespective of what “casuals” think or feel.

Meanwhile, Uncle Dana is laying cover fire on Jones, defending him from the bashing by going out of his way, deeming that the Rochester native is the real ‘GOAT’ and everybody else who claims otherwise are just being haters.

Jon Jones and the ‘Dana White’ privilege!

Bones’ light heavyweight run in the UFC is the stuff of legends, where he defeated greats of the game, one after another to claim the belt at the age of 23. He then went on to defend it a total of 11 times and sure there were some hiccups here and there but these defenses guaranteed him the title of one of UFC’s GOATs.

He topped it off with a jump to heavyweight to claim the belt and did so by downing France’s Cyril Gane at UFC 285 last year. However, since then Jones has been sidelined due to an unfortunate muscle tear.

But what has enraged the community is his choice to fight a seemingly over-the-hill Stipe Miočić instead of the #1 contender Aspinall. In Jones’ absence, Aspinall fought for and won the interim heavyweight title and in the spirit of keeping the division moving, has also defended it successfully.

So, as far as fans are concerned, Aspinall is already the UFC undisputed champion. Unfortunately, fans don’t write the record books.

But Uncle Dana can. And as he has done so in the last few years or so, the UFC president has chosen the Rochester native’s corner.

“I know the whole Internet. Oh, Jon Jones, you f**ing, you know, that I’m up Jon Jones’ a**. These are f**king facts. And since everybody has been such douchebags about this, I’m coming out with a nice little punch in the face for all you f**kers that think that Jon Jones isn’t the greatest. Dislike him, whatever your beef is with Jon Jones, knock yourself out.”

This only annoys the fans more as they believe Jones will just retire after the Miocic fight.