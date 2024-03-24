Daniel Cormier Reveals Major Financial Motivation to Remain in UFC Commentary Despite Harsh Criticism from Fans

The UFC’s commentary team is crucial to PPV’s experiences for new and old fans. The promotion’s commentary team for PPV events usually comprises Jon Anik, Joe Rogan, and former two-division champion Daniel Cormier. All three men have at different points received hate from fans for being biased towards a certain fighter or towards a certain outcome. However, of the three, Daniel Cormier has been bashed by fans the most. Despite the criticism from fans, Cormier revealed why he does not consider giving up commentary in the UFC.

Cormier is now a veteran as a commentator and has been in that role for a long time. ‘DC’ took his skills over recently to the sport that gave him a base to become a world champion. The 45-year-old made his debut as a commentator for NCAA wrestling matches recently. However, this move of his was met with intense hatred from the fans. The backlash got to a point where Cormier could not take it anymore and decided to hang up his gloves. In a tweet he said,

“Guys im out. This will be my last time doing the NcAA tournament. Continue to do things the same way and stay wrestling that hasn’t changed since the 40’s. I told the general public to watch a guy told me he’d rather tear his eyes out than watch. So enjoy. I’ll finish tonight and I’m out !”

In response, a fan asked Cormier why he continues as a UFC commentator even though MMA fans say things that are a lot worse to him. He responded, saying,

“I get paid a lot there lol.”



Needless to say, despite their shortcomings at times, Rogan, Anik and Cormier make for a solid commentary team and will not be replaced anytime soon. However, while Cormier has decided to quit wrestling commentary, the former UFC double champ has a deep relation with wrestling.

Daniel Cormier’s wrestling legacy lives on

‘DC’ started out in combat sports at a very early age. The former champion started wrestling in school and it soon became more than just a sport for him. Cormier went on to represent the United States at the Olympics for wrestling. Although he did not win a medal, he did reach the pinnacle of his sport.



By the looks of it, it appears as though his son is headed in the same direction. The former champion recently took to Instagram to share some excellent news with all his followers. He said, “Congratulations on becoming the. SCWAY 12 under 140lb state champion. You did really good.” A number of former and current UFC fighters flooded the comments congratulating Cormier and his son.