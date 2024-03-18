“The Champ Is Here”: Michael Bisping, Jon Anik, Henry Cejudo, and More Shower Congrats as Daniel Cormier’s Son Clinches State Championship

Daniel Cormier is the happiest father in the world. The UFC commentator shared a photo of his son Dandan Cormier at the State of California Wrestling Alliance for the Youth (SCWAY). Cormier’s son became the state champion for the under 140 pounds weight category. The former double champ is proud to see his son follow in his footsteps as he penned a long message on Instagram congratulating his son for his feat.

Following the announcement, the who’s who of the UFC world chimed in with their message of support for the young wrestler. Needless to say, Daniel Cormier’s son has already caught the attention of the UFC world. Here’s what the UFC elites had to say to Dandan Cormier. Jon Anik commented on the post saying,

“The champ is here! Congrats, 9!”

Another fellow UFC commentator Michael Bisping commented by saying,

“Amazing!”

UFC royalty BJ Penn also expressed his admiration for the youngster.

“Wow”

Another big UFC name to congratulate Daniel Cormier’s son is Clay Guida, who commented saying,

“Congratulations Champs !!!”

Both Frankie Edgar and Henry Cejudo applauded Dandan Cormier for his win in the comments section.

Former UFC athlete Ben Askren also shared his reaction to the news.

Thus, with everything going his way, Daniel Cormier is loving life at the moment, especially with his new show on ESPN Good Guy Bad Guy with Chael Sonnen. In a recent episode of the show, Sonnen confronted Cormier for not choosing him as one of the best fighters to never win a belt.

Daniel Cormier defends himself against Chael Sonnen over an old video where he discredits Sonnen

Daniel Cormier in the past stated that he would not pick Chael Sonnen in the list of the best UFC fighters to never win a belt. In a recent episode of Good Guy Bad Guy, Chael Sonnen played the clip and asked Cormier for an explanation. Here’s what ‘DC’ had to say,

“They set me up. When you look at it very closely, there’s a thing called AI……Look at your boy up there getting played by the AI.”

Daniel Cormier tried to save himself by saying the video was AI-generated and that he would never say such a thing. In the end, the pair had a good laugh at the video and let the bygones be bygones.

Their new show is all about the MMA world and true to the name, Daniel Cormier plays the Good Guy. Chael Sonnen, known for his tough persona, naturally plays the Bad Guy, giving his takes on upcoming fights and even the latest fight news.