Daniel Cormier Shows Joe Rogan’s Goofy Side With ‘Dad’ Jon Anik by Sharing BTS of ‘Best Job in the World’

After an unforgettable night at UFC 309 in New York, Daniel Cormier gave fans a glimpse into the lighter side of fight night with a behind-the-scenes snapshot of Jon Anik, Joe Rogan, and himself. Capturing their unique dynamic, the picture showed Rogan’s goofy personality, Anik’s ever-reliable “dad” vibes, and Cormier’s playful energy.

Calling it the “best job in the world,” DC highlighted the camaraderie and fun that makes the UFC commentary booth so special. It’s a reminder that behind the intense action, there’s a team that truly loves what they do.

“FTR Saturday was another win for my guy @markrussellco I loved the suit. This man @joerogan is crazy! This photo perfectly describes our relationship. Joe and I f**king around and dad (@jon_anik ) working lol. What a night UFC 309 was!!!! #best job in the world.”

Cormier has been a commentator since before he decided to hang up his gloves. While it took some time for his ‘daddest man on the planet’ personality to shine through, in 2024, it is hard to imagine a PPV event without DC having fun with everyone on the card, especially wrestling the main eventers before he interviews them.

However, while Cormier has branded it the best job in the world, it does come with its own share of challenges.

‘DC’ often faces a lot of heat from both fans and fighters alike for being biased, a claim that he finds himself constantly refuting.

His newest opinion on how Francis Ngannou would have fared with Jon Jones is not going to make it any better either.

Ngannou would struggle against Jones, claims DC

After Jon Jones’ dominant performance at UFC 309, where he dismantled Stipe Miocic with a spinning back kick and relentless grappling to retain his heavyweight title, Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier aren’t convinced Francis Ngannou would stand a chance against “Bones.”

On their show ‘Good Guy/Bad Guy’, Sonnen remarked that Jones’ skill set would be a nightmare for someone like Ngannou. The Cameroonian, while a powerhouse of a fighter is still not as skilled as Bones.

Like Jones had said it himself; the best way to fight with Ngannou would be to get comfortable with the worst-case scenario- he touches you, you die.

But what happens if that never comes to pass and Ngannou never gets to land that fatal punch?

Cormier, who knows firsthand how Jones operates in the octagon, agrees with Sonnen and emphasizes Jones’ wrestling.

Reflecting on Jones’ performance at Madison Square Garden, he highlighted how effortlessly the UFC heavyweight champion manhandled Miocic, even pulling off a move that resembled a choke slam before dominating on the ground.

Both UFC veterans seem to think Ngannou, despite his power, would struggle against Jones’ precision, versatility, and ability to completely control a fight from start to finish.