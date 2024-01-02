UFC 300: Fans Disapproves Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad as Main Event- “Ain’t Watching”

UFC 300, an event that has been in talks for six months, and still has four months to go, but the talk is intensifying day by day. However, the hype took a hit now after reports suggested that the Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad fight is said to be the main event of UFC 300. Fans didn’t like this idea and disapproved of it being the main event for the historic occasion.

For those who don’t know, a recent report from renowned MMA journalist Ariel Helwani revealed that UFC authorities are planning to feature their welterweight champion on the historic UFC 300 card. Although he didn’t mention that it would be the main event, with Conor McGregor not fighting on this card, reports on the internet suggest it will take the spotlight.

A recent post from Dovy on X has also generated buzz, to which fans have expressed disapproval. Check out the post and the comments below.

The UFC fight scene harbors polarizing opinions about Muhammad, who, despite a deserving 10-fight-win streak, is often labeled as a boring fighter. On the flip side, the sentiment extends to Edwards too. The welterweight is seen as boring due to his strategy of taking fights to the end and maintaining a slow and steady pace.

Meanwhile, Helwani also suggested that UFC is considering the undefeated, Shavkat Rakhmonov, as another option. Whether or not this will attract more fans remains uncertain. Only time can reveal who will get the next shot at Edwards’ UFC welterweight gold. But as of now, not just fans but Team Edwards is also not interested in a fight against Muhammad.

Team Leon Edwards Don’t Want Belal Muhammad at UFC 300

In a recent MMA Hour episode, talking to Ariel Helwani, Edwards’ coach, Dave Lovell, when pressed about fighting Belal Muhammad next asserted that he thinks Gilbert Burns is a more exciting matchup compared to Muhammad. Not just that he also believes that the American Fighter hasn’t earned his place as of now. He stated,

“Let’s put it real. Belal earns his place even though he hasn’t done what Leon did. But you know what he has earned himself his contendership. To be honest, if I really had the choice but I don’t think it will happen I would like Leon to fight Burns.”

While fans and Team Edwards may not be interested in fighting Muhammad, it will be interesting to see what Dana White and Co. have planned for the future.