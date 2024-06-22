Chael Sonnen Fires Back at Conor McGregor for Rejecting Compliments and Portraying Himself as a ‘Little B*tch’

Chael Sonnen must be wondering how he managed to make Conor McGregor angry. All the American did was try to portray him in a positive light following his UFC 303 pull out. However, it has come to bite him in the back and now, ‘The Bad Guy’ is really dishing it out.

‘The Notorious’ had to pull out of his fight against Michael Chandler with a broken toe, and now that he went after Sonnen, the American is brutally roasting him for his injury.

Sonnen is not one to take ‘s*it’ from anyone, even if it is one of the greatest trash talkers the organization has ever seen. Sonnen himself has a mouth that has gotten him places no one ever imagined he would go to.

In his most recent YouTube video, he reacted to Conor McGregor belittling him despite his efforts to defend the Irishman,

“You can listen to my account which builds and helps Conor McGregor. Or you can listen to Conor’s account which makes him look like a little b*tch…[Conor] would prefer that you see him as a little b*tch who can’t fight because he’s got a sore toe.”

Chael Sonnen responds to Conor McGregor “You can listen to my account which builds and helps Conor McGregor. Or you can listen to Conor’s account which makes him look like a little b*tch… [Conor] would prefer that you see him as a little b*tch who can’t fight because he’s… pic.twitter.com/PIO638x2A9 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 22, 2024

Sonnen went from defending Conor McGregor to making fun of him for pulling out of a fight with a ‘bruised toe’. And while that may seem bizarre to the laymen, anyone who’s followed Sonnen’s career is familiar with the change in tone and language when the ‘Bad Guy’ isn’t trying to play nice.

To be fair, Sonnen’s assertions about defending McGregor do seem a bit wonky since it was he who had claimed that the Irishman had pulled out as he had to be in rehab.

Chael Sonnen is no Conor McGregor fan

Days after McGregor pulled out of UFC 303, in a segment of the ‘Good Guy/Bad Guy’ show, Sonnen had made bold claims about the Mystic Mac’s absence.

The former middleweight title contender had claimed that both Chandler and McGregor loved alcohol and at least one of them was in rehab for substance abuse.

“Both sides have this massive interest in alcohol and one side is in the middle of rehab for substance abuse, including alcohol. Not that that has anything to do with this.”

DC: Chael, you are out of your mind. Full podcast here:https://t.co/x3EMjLMnmc pic.twitter.com/opQIWWNnBu — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) June 18, 2024

Needless to say, given Sonnen’s track record with truth, it would be wise to take it with a pinch of salt. All that said, the fact remains that Chael Sonnen remains to this day, undefeated! On the mic at least.