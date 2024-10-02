Daniel Cormier Wonders Why Conor McGregor’s Team Doesn’t Protect Him from His Wild Behavior

Based on the viral videos, fans might as well end up waiting for a Conor McGregor return in 2030. The Irishman’s live TV shenanigans have caught the MMA fraternity’s attention, which has popped a serious question in Daniel Cormier’s head. Why doesn’t anybody on the Irishman’s team tell him things as they are and protect him from himself?

Citing a fitting example, the veteran got down to his point during his latest edition of Funky and the Champ.

Joining fellow wrestler, Ben Askren, DC couldn’t help but ponder why McGregor’s team is not shielding him from such controversies.

Citing the tale of an imaginary friend, ‘Jared,’ Cormier popped the question as to why Conor’s coaches are letting ‘The Notorious’ run loose on camera in front of the public eye instead of shielding him from unnecessary squabbles.

“So, we’ve a friend named Jared, you and I have a friend named Jared. Jared’s a wrestling coach…When Jared has fun, we don’t put Jared on camera or bring him around people because he is having a good time. Being coaches, we tend to get together and have fun, we shield him, right? Why aren’t they shielding Conor McGregor?”

Well, as it turns out, Askren knows why or claims to, at least. He said that he believed that Conor doesn’t want to be shielded. As per Askren, the Irishman is wealthy and funny, and as long as he doesn’t bite off more than he can chew, his team wouldn’t mind his wild, crazy adventures.

In the meantime, Conor once again went after the welterweight champion, Belal Muhammad, calling him out for a money fight.

Conor goes after Belal, gets politely asked to bugger off

While his original opponent, Michael Chandler is readying himself for the Charles Oliveira fight in November, McGregor is busy issuing challenges and random callouts.

This time he’s after Belal Muhammad again. During a recent live stream on the online gambling platform Duelbits, Conor was poked by a fan who asked for his thoughts on the Palestinian-American champion.

The Irishman claimed that the Chicago star was “woeful” but then claimed that he wanted a piece of the action. McGrgeor said that he was down for a title fight but he would wait after he is done with Chandler.

While the Dubliner was busy ringing his own bell, hyping himself up, Belal dismissed his rant with a simple IG comment that read,

“Conor, how many times are we going to do this? You start calling my name out, I clap back, then you go missing again. Let’s stop this game, bro. We know you’re not coming back to fight us. We know you need help.”

Now, it will be funny to see what the Irishman comes up with in response to that retort.