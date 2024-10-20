mobile app bar

Demetrious Johnson Reverses Opinion on Francis Ngannou vs Anthony Joshua After Renan Ferreira Win

Allan Binoy
Published

Francis Ngannou reminded the whole world tonight that he is the baddest man on the planet. The former UFC heavyweight champion returned to the cage after 2 years and took on the PFL Heavyweight champion in what was supposedly a tough fight. However, he made quick work of the Brazilian, finishing him off in under 4 minutes. His performance even had Demetrious Johnson eating crow.

‘Mighty Mouse’ had previously stated that Anthony Joshua would beat ‘The Predator’ in an MMA fight as rumors spread around the grapevine about a potential rematch between the two with more than just hands involved.

But after watching the former UFC champion absolutely ragdoll a man bigger and heavier than him, Johnson was quick to take it all back.

“Yeah he would of beat the bricks off AJ”

Fans were happy to see Johnson coming back to his senses, asking him what he was thinking when he said ‘AJ’ would beat him inside the octagon.

This is not the first time he admitted to being wrong though. He had a similar reaction when he saw ‘AJ’ lose to Daniel Dubois.

Mighty Mouse keeps eating crow

This is not the first time the fan-favorite MMA legend is regretting claiming Aj would beat Ngannou if all the rules of MMA engagement were followed.

After watching ‘The Predator‘ fight Joshua in the boxing ring, ‘Mighty Mouse’ was impressed and expected great things from the Brit. But when he lost to Dubois, he tweeted out saying,

“And my dumb ass said he would beat Francis Ngannou in mma”

Well, tonight’s win only cements that change of opinion for the ‘Mighty Mouse’.

Boxing is a very one-dimensional sport compared to MMA. The only way of attacking your opponent is with your fists. In MMA, there are a million ways to kill your opponent.

Kicks, knees, elbows, takedowns; fighters have to be aware and ready to counter any of these attacks and it is not something a boxer can adapt to easily.

In fact, history has seen a lot of MMA fighters transition to boxing, but not vice versa, and there’s a reason for it. Of course, there are the pennies MMA fighters earn compared to their boxing counterparts but also, nobody wants to be rag-dolled for 25 minutes in front of their fans.

