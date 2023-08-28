Despite $50,000,000 Purse Projection, Khabib Nurmagomedov Warned Francis Ngannou Ahead of His Boxing Debut, ‘The Predator’ Replies

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will make his return to action against Tyson Fury in a boxing match that is scheduled to take place on October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Despite suggesting that Ngannou could make $50-60 million from his fight, Khabib Nurmagomedov had warned the heavyweight about his boxing debut. Now, Ngannou has replied to the former UFC lightweight champion’s comments.

The eyes of the combat sports community are on this fight, as it is one of the biggest heavyweight crossovers in the history of the sport and Nurmagomedov is included in that bracket. However, ‘The Eagle’ is worried about Ngannou, given Tyson Fury’s boxing prowess.

The former UFC heavyweight champion realized the value of Nurmagomedov’s words as a seasoned fighter and a coach. However, he remains confident in his own abilities.

Francis Ngannou responds to Nurmagomedov’s warning about his boxing debut

Four days ago, Ngannou joined Mike Tyson on his Hotboxin podcast hosted by Tyson. Whilst discussing their fight during the podcast, Ngannou addressed Nurmagomedov’s comments. Ngannou said:

“Everybody has a right to say his opinion, you know. It’s going to be one way or another. That is his opinion. You have to wait until the fight and see what’s going on. That’s the only way to find out.“

Francis Ngannou will fight the British Boxing star this year. Mike Tyson has joined Ngannou’s camp and is helping the Heavyweight fighter to prepare for the fight.

The former UFC lightweight champion is also looking forward to their fight and understands why Ngannou would take up the fight due to the payday, considering his past. However, he also warned Ngannou against making a big mistake.

Khabib Nurmagomedov warned ‘The Predator’

After Ngannou announced his boxing debut, Nurmagomedov predicted a bright future for him and claimed he might earn around $50-60 million. However, the Dagestani warned ‘The Predator’ about the dangers of facing Tyson Fury.

The British boxer holds an undefeated professional record and has defeated some of the greatest boxers in his career. Given that, as per a report from the Boxing Scene, ‘The Eagle’ believes that Ngannou has a lesser chance since he is new to boxing. Nurmagomedov said:

“Tyson Fury, this guy is the best right now. I think Tyson Fury is on a different level in boxing. If they fight in MMA, of course, Francis Ngannou has a chance… If they fight in the UFC, Tyson Fury has not much of a chance. In boxing, I don’t see anyone that can touch his face.”

Regardless of Nurmagomedov’s words, Ngannou is one of the best heavyweight strikers in MMA. Thus, one should not disregard his skills as a fighter. That said, anything can happen once the fighters enter the cage, as Ngannou himself said.