Joe Rogan Uses ‘Conor McGregor Example’ to Back His Views on Fighters Using Illegal Substances in Certain Cases

Conor McGregor signed with the UFC in 2013 as a double world champion in another organisation. Just a mere three years after joining the promotion, McGregor created history by becoming a simultaneous two-division world champion. During his time in the UFC, a major factor that has contributed to his success is the fact that he had not sustained any major injuries. As a result he was not out of action for an extended period of time.

Advertisement

However, at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier, McGregor suffered arguably one of the worst injuries of all time. ‘The Notorious’ snapped his leg in half while trying to throw a calf kick. Since then, McGregor has been taking all the time he needs in order to get back to full fitness.

During the time away from the sport, McGregor has gained significant size and looks very different to what he did a few months back. This has led fans as well as a few fighters to believe that ‘The Notorious’ is taking potentially banned substances to aide his recovery. While there are not many in favour of this, UFC commentator Joe Rogan shared his views supporting the same. In a recent episode of his podcast he said,

Advertisement

“I would imagine it’s going to be a little more lax, and I would support that. I certainly support guys taking things to recover from injuries like Conor did with his leg injury. 100 percent, no question about it. I’m 100 percent all in on that. That’s the only way. No one comes back from that. No one has ever come back from that catastrophic leg break.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MMAJunkie/status/1733350896254300633?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



Joe Rogan shared his thoughts on the issue after being asked about the UFC and USADA parting ways. Starting in 2024, USADA will no longer be the doping partner for the UFC. Let’s take a look at how this impacts Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor to benefit from USADA and UFC parting ways?

Suffering from a broken leg is an injury that can seriously impact a fighter’s ability to compete. Given that McGregor has all the resources available to him, there is no doubt that he has taken his recovery extremely seriously by using the best methods possible. At this point in time speculation that McGregor has taken any banned substances is not based on any facts as he has not tested positive.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0mN3EWN4Pk/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement



However, the deal with USADA ending is good news for Conor McGregor and his fans. This means that ‘The Notorious’ will now be able to compete from the first half of 2024. With that being said, a fight announcement for Conor McGregor should not be too far away.