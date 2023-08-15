Despite Conor McGregor Confirming 3 Fights, British Promoter Casts Doubt on His Return: “Is That Even Possible”

Jun 9, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; MMA fighter Conor McGregor during halftime in game four of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is everywhere but inside the gym preparing for his next fight. Recently, McGregor was present at Ringside to witness Anthony Joshua dispatch Robert Helenius last weekend. However, in true ‘Notorious’ style he infiltrated the ring after Joshua was declared the winner. After the fight, McGregor revealed that he plans for three fights. Eddie Hearn was left dumbfounded by learning the timeline of those fights, casting doubt on McGregor’s return.

Conor McGregor has not fought inside the octagon since his horrible leg break injury against Dustin Poirier back in 2021. After his loss against Poirier, he took a long hiatus to recover and hasn’t returned since then. What’s more, there are rumors about him using steroids or PEDs to aid the recovery process.

Due to this, McGregor even left the USADA testing pool and has not entered back since then. McGregor needs to complete 2 negative tests and spend 6 months inside the USADA testing pool before he can fight. Thus, it’s highly unlikely for McGregor to return in this calendar year, if the rules are complied.

Eddie Hearn cast doubts over Conor McGregor’s return plans

Conor McGregor made Anthony Joshua have a sip of Irish Beer named Forged Irish Stout. He also called out KSI for a bare-knuckle fight, although he is even qualified to fight in the UFC right now. As per a report from Irish Mirror, Eddie Hearn went to the MMA hour to speak with Ariel Helwani. During the conversation, Hearn cited that he is quite doubtful about McGregor’s return.

Hearn said, “It was great. It was just wild I mean you’ve got KSI sitting there, you’ve got Conor you know, I don’t know what he’s going to do. He keeps saying that he’s fighting in September. Is that even possible? I don’t know. It was good fun. We knew AJ wasn’t really up for an interview so we drafted in Conor.“

Conor McGregor was pumped up during his appearance in the ring after the AJ fight. He stole the spotlight and once again gave a glimpse of his ‘Notorious’ persona to his fans. He even gave out who is on his hit list.

Conor McGregor revealed his hitlist

McGregor claimed that he has to fight Michael Chandler first. After the Chandler fight he wants to fight Justin Gaethje for the BMF title. Next, he revealed a retired MMA fighter as his third opponent.

McGregor said, “[Michael] Chandler, I have to do it. I’ve just got to do that [smack] him. I’m gonna grab him by the chest [and smack him]. That’s what I’ve got to do. Chandler next in December and then Gaethje, BMF, and then we’ll do the Nate trilogy.“

For sure, McGregor can get a chance at the BMF. However, Nate Diaz’s trilogy will be one of the most anticipated by the fans. Both McGregor Vs Diaz were totally blockbuster fights. Whom do you want McGregor to fight next?