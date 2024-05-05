“King is Back”: UFC’s Latest Conor McGregor Promo Leaves Fans with Chills

Jan 26, 2020; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Conor McGregor arrives on the red carpet during the 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards on Jan. 26, 2020 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

The UFC has been without its king for 3 long years. But at UFC 303, the octagon will be under new management, courtesy of the returning Conor McGregor. In celebration of his impending return, ESPN put out a teaser for the event that has fans bending the knee for the return of the king.

In the video, Conor McGregor is seen pacing back and forth with his walk-out song playing in the background. The video ended with the date for UFC 303, hyping fans up.

And as stereotypical and cliche as it may sound, people are losing their collective minds.

This person cannot simply wait.



Another excited fan hopes the day would come faster.



Another excited McGregor fan called him the face of MMA.

This gentleman, like the Starks of the North, has not forgotten whom he had sworn an oath to.



Another fan predicted a win for Conor McGregor on his return.



Yes, sir, chills is what we are all feeling after watching that teaser.



It would appear, that chills, thankfully unaccompanied by the seasonal flu have taken over the MMA community



All that said, Conor McGregor’s return to the UFC could be short-lived based on information the former champion has shared in recent interviews.

Conor McGregor to walk away from the UFC at the end of the year?

‘The Notorious’ is the biggest star in the promotion and also the highest paid. He holds the record of multiple record-breaking PPVs in the promotion. However, in recent interviews, he has revealed something that could be extremely concerning for the UFC fans.

He stated that he has only two fights left on his UFC contract, one of which will take place against Michael Chandler at UFC 303.



This means that after that McGregor will have just one fight left on his contract. If he were to fight once more before the end of the year, McGregor would very well be a free agent. Will he continue his foray into the world of Hollywood? His role as Knox in Road House might not have been the most critically acclaimed, but it sure did grab a lot of eyes.

Or does the Irishman still harbor intentions of having UFC gold wrapped around his waist?