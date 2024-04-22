mobile app bar

Stephen Thompson Proposes ‘NMF’ Nicest Motherf*cker Title Contrary to BMF, Names Dustin Poirier and Robert Whittaker Among Top Contenders

Harddit Bedi
Published

Stephen Thompson, Dustin Poirier, Robert Whittaker
Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Apart from world titles in different divisions, the UFC also recognizes the BMF title. Deriving inspiration from it, Stephen Thompson has proposed the ‘NMF’ title as an equivalent counterpart of the BMF belt. This term was first coined by Ariel Helwani back in 2019. However, in a recent interview, Thompson was asked if the NMF would ever come into existence, and who would the contenders be.

In his response, Thompson insisted that the title could become a reality, and even dropped a few names across divisions, who, according to him, are rightful contenders for this acclaim. Amongst others, he took the name of Dustin Poirier, Robert Whittaker, and Vincent Luque.

“Robert Whitaker for sure. Robert Whitaker at definitely an nmf. Heavyweight who we looking for let’s see. Aspinal is a nice guy I believe yeah yes. You know I think I think he deserves an nmf belt as well let’s go down to the llightweight division. Definitely I mean right now it’s I shoot. I’m thinking obviously Max Holloway at this point I mean he’s moved up yeah he’s moved up uh Dustin porier for sure um man I can I can go on and on there’s a lot of lot of topnotch gentlemen.”
Interestingly, included in the list of names is Max Holloway, the current BFM title holder. Still, in any case, Thompson will always remain the original NMF title holder. There is a lot of fight left in him, and Thomson is already on the lookout for a title shot in the near future. In fact, the 41-year-old even detailed his future plans in the same interview.

What is ahead for Stephen Thompson?

Thompson might have aged but his fighting skills continue to present problems to anybody in the division. On top of it, he aims to become the champion one day. He last fought in December of 2023 and wants to make a comeback this summer. In the same interview, he was asked about his future plans, to which he responded,

“I’m just waiting at this point I mean I would love to get a fight in in either like you know July or August somewhere somewhere around there um after my last fight got some things I got to work on the ground game.”

This fire to compete again shows that Thompson is here to stay. However, it would be a tough road for him to climb up the ladder and get a title shot. Still, one cannot underestimate him, and only time will tell if the 41-year-old succeeds.

Post Edited By:Shraman Mitra

About the author

Harddit Bedi

Harddit Bedi

Harddit Bedi is a UFC writer at The SportsRush. His love for the sport brew after witnessing Conor “Notorious” McGregor redefine limitations by crossing over to face Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather and since then he has been obsessed. His love for the world of combat is not confined to the capacity of a spectator but also an athlete in his own right. He has competed in several boxing matches in inter-university tournaments, proving that he lives the life of a Martial Artist. Moreover, he is not confined in that capacity as he amalgamate his love for fighting and writing by becoming a sports journalist. With over 2 and a half years of experience, he has reported over 1500 articles. Safe to say, he is as passionate as one can get about combat sports.

Read more from Harddit Bedi

