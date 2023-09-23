Despite Rejecting $8,000,000 UFC Deal, Francis Ngannou Claims Jon Jones Fight Is ‘Possible’ but Under One Condition

There are several iconic matchups over the years that the MMA community has wished for but never got to see, like Georges St-Pierre vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov. One such matchup is Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones. But, the Cameroonian-French fighter surprisingly declined an $8 million UFC contract offer, leading to his departure from the organization and ultimately canceling the highly anticipated super-fight against ‘Bones’. However, ‘The Predator’ revealed during his recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience (MMA Show) that a fight against the UFC heavyweight champion could be possible under one condition.

The former UFC heavyweight champion departed from the promotion to pursue his boxing dream, seizing an opportunity to face Tyson Fury on October 28th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the Riyadh belt. The former UFC star shattered many hearts with his announcement of leaving the UFC and putting an end to the Jones fight talks. Yet, he reignited fans’ hope with his recent statement about the potential super fight.

Francis Ngannou keeps hope alive for a potential Jon Jones fight

The Cameroonian-French heavyweight appeared on the #146 JRE MMA show alongside Joe Rogan. In the episode, the duo delved into a range of topics, including Ngannou’s UFC departure, contract negotiations, and upcoming boxing debut.

During their conversation, the 56-year-old inquired whether a potential bout against Jon Jones would be on the table if he emerged victorious against Fury to which Ngannou readily agreed. ‘The Predator’ said:

“It’s [fight with Jon Jones] possible, but they [UFC] have to go through the PFL now. The PFL is down for that…Maybe it will be a special fight, a special belt or something, maybe not like a UFC belt. I don’t know.” [Starting from 37:30]

The American podcaster then asked the former UFC star what would unfold should he defeat Jones and become the new UFC heavyweight champion. This puzzled Ngannou and he suggested that they would not fight for the UFC heavyweight title if the fight would take place.

Similar to Ngannou, Jon Jones also wants the fight. A few years ago, Jones stated in an interview that it would be a ‘tragedy’ if this fight does not happen.

Jon Jones was up for the Ngannou challenge

Since his debut, Jon Jones has asserted dominance over the light-heavyweight division, conquering every challenge with an impressive record of 22-1-1. He captured the UFC heavyweight championship on March 5, 2023, by defeating Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. However, one challenge he wanted to face and never did was the former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

After a 3-year hiatus, ‘Bones’ even moved up to the heavyweight division for the fight. But, Ngannou’s withdrawal abruptly put an end to the discussions. But, the former UFC light heavyweight champion was optimistic about the fight happening in 2021, as per a report from ESPN. He said:

“I think the UFC will eventually do the right thing. This is one of the greatest fights of our generation, and it would be really sad if it weren’t to happen. It would be a real tragedy. All in good time. We’re patient.“

Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones both shared their optimism about the fight. However, after Ngannou’s condition, the fate of this mega showdown remains uncertain for the fans.