Merab Dvalishvili Shows Appreciation to Popular Influencer Dan Bilzerian for Hosting Him at Adult Playground

Merab Dvalishvili and Dan Bilzerian is a collab no one ever thought of. The social media mogul follows combat sports and has often graced UFC and boxing events with his presence. Dvalishvili spent an entire day with Bilzerian at his ‘Adult Playground’ property in Las Vegas. The property has everything from pools to an inbuilt trampoline setup, as well as a paintball arena. Much to the surprise of the Georgian star, Bilzerian invited the Georgian to come and experience it all.

Merab Dvalishvili is currently enjoying his down time with no fights set up yet.

In an Instagram post, the 33-year-old thanked Dan Bilzerian for hosting him and showed fans glimpses of what he did while he was at his property. The UFC star said,

“I may be a pro in MMA , but i need a few more lessons in Paintball. This shit is painful @iamjroc! Thanks for the hospitality @danbilzerian”

Merab Dvalishvili lives and trains in Las Vegas, and is a regular at the UFC Performance Institute. However, it seems he that needed to take some time off training and freshen his mind.

A look at the video will reveal that the UFC fighter did everything- from playing basketball to paintball while on the property. Meanwhile, this was not the only thing that Dvalishvili has taken up as a means of recreation. Another new endeavor the 33-year-old has started is making skits on social media. In his latest skit, he ‘saved’ Sean O’Malley.

Merab Dvalishvili saves Sean O’Malley from ‘smoking’ so he can prepare for their fight

Merab Dvalishvili is currently looking to fight the UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O’Malley next. Although the champ has also stated that he wants to fight Dvalishvili next, there are no confirmed dates.

Ahead of the potential fight, the Georgian made a skit where he acts as a fireman and bursts into a house covered in smoke to save ‘Sugar’. The caption read,

“What’s wrong with you bro? We have a fight soon bro, What are you doing? Keep smoking, what are you telling the younger generation…..I gotta save you my friend.”

Merab Dvalishvili made his intentions for the fight very clear in the skit. He kept reiterating that they would have to fight five rounds and he would need his cardio.

So, for the sake of the fight, he asked Sean O’Malley to stop smoking. He also called him out for being a bad example for the youth by smoking all the time.