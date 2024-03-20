Dillon Danis’ Mother Steals Spotlight at ‘RoadHouse’ Premiere, Leaving Fans’ Jaws Dropping

Dillon Danis’ mother Nikki Danis stole all the spotlight in New York. The Jiu-Jitsu expert’s mother accompanied him to the premiere of ‘RoadHouse'[ in New York. Conor McGregor invited the American to the premiere, as it is well known that Danis have a great friendship with ‘The Notorious’. However, as the pictures were released, fans could not believe how young Danis’ mother looked, with some even confusing her for his girlfriend. Fans complimented his mother for staying in great shape despite her age.

Advertisement

Here’s what fans had to say about his mother:

“Brought his mom tho”

Advertisement

One fan mistook Nikki Danis for Madonna.

“He took Madonna?”

Another user compared his mother to Wendy Williams, a former American broadcaster.

“Him and white Wendy Williams look great together!”

One fan was in awe of the fact that Dillon Danis brought his mother as his date.

Advertisement

“Awww he took his mama out as his date”

Another user commented on how Nikki Danis kept trying to hold her sons hand.

“His mom tryna hold his hand so hard”

One user wondered whether he was with his mom or his girlfriend.

“is that his girl or his mom?”

Another user thought it was nice that Dillon Danis brought his mother along.

“That’s nice of him to bring his mom along”

One user claimed Danis brought his mother to get some ‘McGregor’ clout.

“Mans brought his mum to get some McGregor clout…”

Dillon Danis shared images from the premiere and he seemed to be having fun. A photo with Conor McGregor caught the eye of fans. However, Nina-Marie Daniele opened up the possibility of Danis getting signed with the UFC and fighting on the same card as McGregor.

Nina-Marie Daniele comes up with an insane offer for the UFC regarding Dillon Danis and Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis met up at the Road House Premiere in New York. Danis posted a picture of them together enjoying Forged Irish Stout that garnered a lot of views on X. UFC journalist Nina-Marie Daniele came up with an interesting idea after seeing the former sparring partners together. She said,

“Imagine if Dillon Danis got signed to the UFC and fought on same card as Conor McGregor ! Press Conference would be bananas LMAO “

With Conor McGregor making his return to the UFC this summer, and Dillon Danis looking for a fight, the idea may not be that far-fetched. Danis does have experience in MMA and is a high-level Jiu-Jitsu fighter. It will be interesting to see if he ends up joining the UFC.