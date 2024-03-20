Conor McGregor’s Manager Teases ‘Real Announcement’ While ‘The Notorious’ Confirms Summer Return

UFC star Conor McGregor is currently in the midst of a promotional tour for his upcoming movie ‘Roadhouse’. In his very first Hollywood movie, McGregor landed a significant role alongside Jake Gyllenhaal. While this helped McGregor tick off another achievement on his list, it delayed his return to the UFC. ‘The Notorious’ is currently targeting a return in June. While there have been no concrete updates on it yet, his manager Audie Attar assured fans to expect big news real soon.

Advertisement

Oscar Willis from ‘The MacLife’ recently interviewed Audie Attar during a promotional event for ‘Roadhouse’. At the end of the interview, Willis asked Attar about McGregor’s return to the UFC. In response Attar said,

“You’re going to have an announcement real soon, stay tuned.”

Advertisement

McGregor has been working tirelessly to return to the octagon. There were a number of dates thrown around that McGregor could possibly headline. It started with UFC 297, the first PPV event of the year. However, since that did not materialize, McGregor shifted his focus to UFC 300, where he wanted to be the headliner and expressed his interest several times on social media. Alas, that date did not get confirmed either.

As things stand, McGregor and his team are aiming for a return at UFC 303, which is set to take place in June’s end. UFC fans will be hoping that this time around, the fight actually gets made and is not pushed back a third time.

Interestingly, McGregor revealed in recent interviews that he has only two fights left on his current contract. This means that there is a very realistic possibility that McGregor could be a free agent by the end of this year if he fights twice. However, while McGregor will really need to grind in the gym to be in top physical condition for his comeback fight, his schedule for ‘RoadHouse’ shooting was far more demanding.

Conor McGregor brands shooting for a movie as more difficult than MMA training

McGregor’s first experience shooting for a movie has been extremely positive. During interviews, the former champion had nothing but nice things to say about the experience and his co-stars. However, a statement made by ‘The Notorious’ has left the entire MMA community shocked. The former champion stated that shooting for a movie was more difficult than training for a fight.



Advertisement

He explained that training for a fight included two sessions in a day which would not last more than two hours each. However, he confirmed that while shooting for the movie, he was working 18-hour days. Therefore, branding shooting for a movie as significantly more demanding than MMA training.