Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis Friendship ‘Mocked’ After Roadhouse Premiere Appearance

The Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis link-up did not sit well with fans. ‘The Notorious’ met up with his former sparring partner turned friend in New York. McGregor came to The Big Apple for the premiere of his movie ‘RoadHouse’. The Irishman invited Danis for the premiere and the pair met up for a drink. The Jiu-Jitsu expert posted a photo of the pair enjoying Forged Irish Stout together and fans roasted both of them.

Advertisement

Here’s what the fans had to say about the link-up,

“Why does Conor associate with someone like you”

Advertisement

One user called out the pair for being ‘all talk’.

“The mouth and keyboard warrior.”

Another user called McGregor and Danis a ‘couple’.

Advertisement

“I love this couple”

One user indirectly called the pair ‘g*y’.

“That’s your homo!! Keep being a soft serve”

Another user poked fun at the c*caine allegations surrounding Conor McGregor.

“If c*caine had a face.”

One user roasted Dillon Danis for being ‘broke’.

“Roadhouse standing with “close to Living on the road””

As ‘Mystic Mac’ tours the country for the premiere of his movie, the question of whether he will return to the octagon keeps popping up. After months of waiting, Conor McGregor has revealed that his return to the octagon has been finalized with a confirmed opponent.

Conor McGregor revealed that he will return to the octagon in the Summer of 2024

Conor McGregor will finally return to the ring after a long hiatus. The Irishman last fought in 2021 when he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier. In a recent interview with Marc Raimondi for ESPN MMA, ‘The Notorious’ finally gave fans the news they had been waiting months for. Speaking about his much hyped return, McGregor said,

“Yeah, we got confirmation a few days ago that it’s all systems go and The Mac, The Notorious will be returning in the UFC octagon this summer…Yes, Michael Chandler.”

Conor McGregor revealed the return date as well as the opponent. However, the weight for the fight is something he is not sure about yet. The Irishman went on to state that he has not checked the scales since he last weighed in for a UFC fight.