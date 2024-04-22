Dillon Danis Ridicules Logan Paul Following Emergence of ‘Prime Curse’ Theory on the Internet

The feud between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul prolongs. Over the weekend, Ryan Garcia defeated Devin Haney in a massive upset. Intriguingly, Haney was sponsored by ‘Prime’ Hydration company, partly owned by Paul. Following his defeat, the fans at large noticed a trend of fighters getting defeated after being sponsored by the older Paul brother’s company.

This new curse in combat sports has been dubbed the ‘Prime Curse.’ Amidst such a situation, Danis found an opportunity to take a dig at Paul and he did just that. On X, he shared a meme of fighters such as Israel Adesnaya and Alexandra Volkansvki promoting the hydration drink. In addition to that, Danis satirically put images of them getting convoluted out to attest to the ‘Prime Curse’ theory.

While there is no love lost between the two, Danis has been asking Logan to face him in an MMA bout for a long time. However, since the internet sensation has yet to accept the challenge, Danis is trying to keep the saga going by getting one up on the elder Paul brother on social media

Dillon Danis pokes at Logan Paul following his fiancee’s pregnancy announcement

Recently, Paul announced that his fiancee, Nina Agdal is pregnant with their child. However, instead of congratulating him, Danis tried to ridicule Agdal’s romantic history. Likewise, in a post on X, the boxer teased that the child appears to be African-American, despite both parents being White Americans. This was done to insinuate that Agdal may not be pregnant with Paul’s child.

It appears that all is fair in war for Danis as he hasn’t stopped insulting Agdal despite the previous lawsuits. On top of it, many fans believe that Danis has stepped out of his limits and gone too far. In any case, it appears that the feud is likely to prolong until and unless Paul agrees to fight the Bellator fighter in a Mixed Martial Arts bout.