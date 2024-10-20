Dillon Danis Ridicules Logan Paul, Pressures PFL to Book Jake vs. Him to Save the Business

Dillon Danis has seemingly switched his focus to the other Paul brother. After all this time of calling out Logan Paul to a rematch in MMA to avenge his boxing loss and being ignored, Danis is now poking the younger scarier brother in hopes of a bigger payday.

Conor McGregor’s former training partner has been beefing with both brothers for a while now and wants to fight both of them. But Logan is busy being a dad to a newborn and has a career in WWE to focus on, while Jake is fighting names like Mike Tyson.

Following the recent PFL event that saw Francis Ngannou return to MMA, he made a public call out to ‘The Problem Child’ via X saying,

“If PFL wants to stay in business, their only option is me vs Jake Paul in MMA since his brother isn’t a man of his word and p*ssied out of our deal.”

The Jiu-Jitsu fighter seems to think that the PFL needs him to operate. His call-out was almost like an ultimatum to the organization as though they were going bankrupt. Classic Danis!

Dillon Danis claims the PFL will go bust

Dillon Danis does not seem to have high expectations from the PFL. Whether it is because his rival Jake Paul is a partner of the company, or if it is because of genuine reasons, one will never know. It’s most likely the latter given his rich history of getting mad at not getting stuff done his way.

When he was fighting with Logan and couldn’t get under his skin, Danis resorted to sharing misogynistic stories about his wife, supermodel Nina Agdal, for which he is now being sued by the couple.

While, he hasn’t made any personal remark since, after watching Francis Ngannou obliterate Renan Perreira in the first round of his return to MMA, he had something to say about the organization on X,

“PFL will be out of business soon, wasting too much money and no stars, with boring ass fights.”

Even if that were true, signing Danis won’t solve PFL’s superstar problem! Danis was cut from the Bellator due to inactivity and remains a bigger troll than he has been a fighter. He had even claimed recently that everyone was dodging him, from Nate Diaz to Jorge Masvidal.

Asserting that he was sick of all this, Danis had claimed that he only wanted to fight the best opponents outside the UFC. Again, how Jake Paul fits into that narrative is a question only Danis, or God himself could answer.