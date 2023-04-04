Does Dana White Own UFC: What Is His Position in the Promotion?

The UFC was started in 1993 as a mixed martial arts organization. Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta bought the UFC in 2001. The UFC was bought under the new company called Zuffa, LLC. This was run completely by Dana White and Fertitta. Dana White is the president of the UFC and has run it right from the start. He plays a big role as a promoter of MMA and taking the sport to new highs. The question, however, is does Dana White own the UFC and what is his position.

Dana White’s position in the UFC has always been that of a president right from the start. Even today Dana White runs the show.

Dana White’s ownership and position:

Dana White as a president and UFC has a company have grown in leaps and bounce over the years. For the sport that even struggled with getting the license to being one of the fan favorites, the UFC has played the big role.

The developments in the UFC have grown at a fast pace since Fretitta and White took over. The broadcasting of the UFC events takes place in over 165 countries via 60 global partners. Fight Pass, a subscription service launched by the UFC, shows live fights. This was launched in the year 2013.

Dana White does not own the UFC. In 2001 in the deal the owners were the Fretitta brothers who were also casino tycoons. The UFC was bought by Lorenzo Fertitta and Frank Fertitta for $2 million back in the day.

“I don’t care what color you are, I don’t care what country you come from. We’re all human beings, fighting is in our DNA, we get, and we like it”. – Dana White

In 2016, Endeavor acquired the UFC by buying the remaining shares of the company. The deal was made for around $4 Billion. After this, the UFC entered a 5-year deal with ESPN in 2019. ESPN is the major sports broadcaster and this helped UFC increase its fan base.

Will the UFC continue to grow?

UFC as an organization has brought MMA to people’s houses. Many young fighters aspire to be in the UFC one day because of the magnitude of the promotion. These fighters have seen people like Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, GSP and many others become multi-millionaires and live a good life.

The UFC without a doubt will continue to grow, but Dana White remains the number one reason till date. The sport is even going to be on a different level when White leaves, but it would all be because of the groundwork laid by these guys.

Dana White has clearly mentioned that he has no plans leaving what he does, as he absolutely loves it. He will be around for a good few years before he thinks of retiring. The fans love him as the President of the UFC. Fighters at times have a love and hate relationship with their boss, but that’s the case everywhere.