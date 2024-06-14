Donald Trump Recounts UFC Fighters Stopping Mid Fight Upon His Arrival Alongside Dana White

April 8, 2023, Miami, FL, Miami, Florida, United States: MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 8: Donald Trump is seen during the UFC 287 event at Kaseya Center on April 8, 2023 in Miami, FL, United States. Miami, FL United States – ZUMAp175 20230408_zsa_p175_118 Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

Former President Donald Trump is a massive fan of the UFC and is often spotted cageside attending events with Dana White. In a recent interview, he mentioned an ‘unprecedented’ incident that allegedly took place during one of his appearances at a UFC event.

Trump recently sat down with Logan Paul and Mike Majlak for an interview on the ‘Impaulsive’ podcast where he was asked about his relationship with Dana White and his love for the UFC.

Responding to it, Trump talked about the love he gets from fans whenever he attends any UFC event. But it’s not just the fans who love Donald. UFC fighters have also been seen trying to get some face time with ‘The Donald’.

The 78-year-old recalled one such specific incident involving fighters that had never been seen before in the organization.

“I don’t know. You know, I’ve done it in Vegas, Miami. I do it when I am with Dana and he wants me to do that. I do it, and it is an eruption. He said like he has never heard it before. It stopped the fight, one of the fighters, we’re walking out and there is a fight going on and these guys are really going at it. Then they heard this crazy sound. And they stopped the fight. They both stopped fighting.”



Trump did not mention which event it was. However, given that UFC 302 was the last event he attended, it is fair to assume that this incident occurred during UFC 302.

The former POTUS has had a long-standing relationship with Dana White, so much so that the UFC President has often credited him for a lot of the initial success of the UFC.

Donald Trump’s close relationship with Dana White and the UFC

During the early days of the UFC, the sport was banned in many states and venues did not want to host the promotion as there was very little understanding of the art. It looked violent to the naked eye and the relevant authorities couldn’t move past that.

However, Donald Trump saw potential in the sport and invited the organization to host events at his hotels, saving the UFC during its early days as it struggled to stay afloat.

Donald Trump just made his famous entrance with Dana White at UFC 302 pic.twitter.com/tU9RahJgwb — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) June 2, 2024



Dana White has often spoken about his support of Trump due to this. The UFC President has seen campaigning with him on multiple occasions. White had even Trump to UFC 302 just a day after the latter had been convicted of 34 counts of fraud by a New York jury.