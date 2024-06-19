“Don’t Know Sh*t Kids”: Ex-UFC Star Defends Jake Paul, Claims Mike Perry Is a ‘Better and Tougher’ Opponent

Jake Paul has been widely criticized by the MMA community for his approach to fighting. He has been accused of opponents significantly older than him with a lot less experience in order to get an easy victory. However, while many were quick to brand Mike Perry as a similar washed-out opponent for Paul, a former UFC fighter believes otherwise.

‘The Problem Child’ was set to take on Mike Tyson on July 20th at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. However, 58-year-old Tyson had health issues that prevented him from training. Therefore, both parties mutually decided to postpone the event until November.

Paul made it clear from the get-go that instead of sitting around waiting for the next date, he would find another opponent if the original fight against Tyson was postponed. BKFC champion Mike Perry was that replacement, and although many weren’t impressed with the selection, former UFC star Brendan Schaub had a message for the detractors. He said,

“If you don’t think this is a not only a better fight for @jakepaul but a WAY tougher fight than a 57 yr old Mike Tyson you don’t know sh*t kids.”

For the uninitiated, Mike Perry found success as a bare-knuckle fighter after leaving the UFC. As a bare-knuckle fighter, Perry is 5-0 with wins over the likes of Luke Rockhold, and Thiago Alves among others. However, it is also important to note that Perry lost his first and only professional boxing fight since leaving the UFC.

Well, with Perry being such a daunting opponent, what does a defeat entail for Jake Paul?

What does a loss against Mike Perry mean for Jake Paul?

A lot is riding on this fight for Jake Paul. For starters, Jake Paul has to win the fight and make sure that he does not sustain any major injuries to fight Tyson in November. If Paul were to lose against Mike Perry it would severely hurt his chances against ‘Iron’ Mike.

Although a loss does not guarantee that the fight against Tyson will be canceled, the excitement surrounding it will surely dwindle. Interestingly, this is not the first time Paul has put himself in such a position. ‘The Problem Child’ loves to stack the odds against himself and more often than not comes out on top. Hence, it will be interesting to see how Paul fares against Perry and if the result will affect his boxing career.