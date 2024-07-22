“Dude’s Terrifying”: Sean O’Malley ‘Loves’ the Idea of Alex Pereira vs. Jake Paul

Sean O’Malley would love to see Jake Paul take on Alex Pereira in the boxing ring. This weekend, ‘The Problem Child’ made quick work of former UFC fighter Mike Perry, knocking him out in the sixth round to secure the victory. Following this win, the younger Paul brother called out the UFC light heavyweight champion, challenging him to a boxing bout.

Paul wants to take on arguably the most deadly striker in recent UFC history. While most fans and analysts are calling it suicide to want to fight Pereira, there’s one UFC fighter who is rooting for it to happen.

O’Malley was watching the fight live and even recorded his reaction to Paul’s victory. Later, he took to his own YouTube channel to address a potential fight between Paul and Pereira, saying,

“Alex Pereira is….I met that dude, f*cking scary big. His hand was like four of my hands. Bro, dude’s terrifying, but I love the call out. Imagine we get to see that.”

Although O’Malley knows how terrifying Pereira is, he thinks it’s an amazing matchup for ‘The Problem Child’. However, to get there, Paul will first have to overcome Mike Tyson in November of this year.

Meanwhile, from the looks of it, Pereira was quite serious about the callout since he did not even wait for Paul to step out of the ring before FaceTiming him.

Pereira FaceTimes Paul minutes after The Problem Child’s victory

While it might seem like Paul called Pereira out on a whim, the current UFC light heavyweight champion appeared to take the challenge pretty seriously. In fact, ‘Poatan,’ who was watching the fight live, took mere minutes to respond to the callout, FaceTiming Paul, while he was still inside the ring.

However, the 27-year-old appeared unfazed by the call as he asked Pereira if Dana White would let him switch over to boxing while he’s still under contract with the UFC. Then, in true Jake Paul fashion, he issued ‘Poatan’ a warning saying,

“Tell Dana, the bigger they are the harder they fall. Light work”

Jake Paul gets FaceTimed by Alex “Poatan” Pereira right after Jake calls him out publicly! #UFC #Boxing #PaulPerry

: Happy Punch pic.twitter.com/CK5RC3IENC — Jim Yang (@bionicleap77) July 21, 2024

‘The Problem Child’ called Pereira light work, insinuating that he would knock him out since he is so big. However, Paul may be in for a surprise if he ever does step into the ring with him.

‘Poatan’ has extensive boxing experience, since he would fight in boxing gloves during his Glory Kickboxing days. Hence, even though it will be an interesting match-up, the consensus is that Paul will be way out of his league in terms of power and size.