Dustin Poirier Claims ‘Don’t Have Anything’ Next Despite ‘Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor Trash Talk’

Fan favorite fighter Dustin Poirier was left questioning his future after coming up short for a third time in a title fight at UFC 302 against Makhachev. ‘The Diamond’ lost via brabo choke in the final minutes after having taken the fight to the champion. But now that some time ha passed, Poirier wants back in the game. However, he still still waiting for a challenge/challenger.

After initially pondering retirement, Poirier has changed his mind and seems to be ready to fight one last time before hanging up his gloves. Unfortunately for fans, Poirier provided no updates regarding his next fight when asked by fans.

The Louisiana native took to Twitter to answer after a fan asked him to ‘announce his next fight’.

“I don’t have anything.”

I don’t have anything https://t.co/YBFjmkmGS1 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 14, 2024



‘The Diamond’ is at a crossroads in his career now. He is a veteran of the sport with over 20 fights in the UFC. He has fought and secured wins against the very best the sport has to offer for more than 15 years now.

However, he has always fallen short at the final hurdle. He’s had the opportunity to win the undisputed lightweight title against Nurmagomedov, Oliveira and now Makhachev but he’s come up short each time.

He even stated in his post fight interview that he has always been fighting with a goal to become world champion and if that goal is not on the table there is no point competing

‘The Diamond’ also added that he knew he had what it takes to compete and win against the up and coming fighters in the UFC, but he does not believe he will get another shot at the title.

The update from Poirier is more surprising considering the recent back and forth that he has been having with a number of fighters online, chiefly Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

McGregor or Chandler, who wants to retire Poirier?

Poirier has recently stated that he might come back to the UFC for one last fight. ‘The Diamond’ has a lot left in the tank and might not want to go out on the back of a loss.

However, if Poirier really has only one fight left on his mind, there are some big fights to be made. Chief among them is a fourth fight with Conor McGregor.

Touch that pinky toe https://t.co/Mv94xlzSiS — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 11, 2024



‘The Notorious’ has been chomping at the bit to get his revenge against Poirier. In addition to this the fight will also be extremely lucrative financially for Poirier, which would be ideal for his last fight.

It is unlikely that he will entertain a fight against Chandler since he has already secured a win against ‘Iron’ and profoundly dislikes the former Bellator champion. Even as Chandler asked him to retire already, Poirier gave him a piece of his mind, essentially reminding him that he has more losses than wins in the UFC and should focus on that.