Dustin Poirier Reveals UFC 302 Walkout Music for Title Fight- Rihanna and James Brown Mashup

It’s happening, guys! Dustin Poirier is going to walk out to Rihanna’s ‘Diamonds’ at UFC 302 as he takes on Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight title.

After coming back from a round 1 setback, Dustin Poirier punched his ticket to yet another title shot by knocking out Benoit Saint-Denis. Now, the fighter is leaving no stone unturned in preparation for the big day. Poirier has confirmed that he will walk out to the octagon at Newark, NJ with Willie Spence’s cover of Rihanna’s charter topping song, ‘Diamonds’ playing in the background!

“I’m going to do a mashup, its happening.”

As fans who have made countless edits of Dustin walking to “Shine like a Diamond”, we could not be more elated.

‘The Diamond‘ revealed that his walkout music will be a mashup of Rihanna’s charter topping Diamonds, befitting his nickname, and his go-to 1971 classic by James Brown – ‘The Boss’.

‘The Boss’ has been his theme since 2017 when he beat Anthony Pettis and he has remained loyal to it ever since that spectacular performance. But for UFC 302, and a special occasion like the one we have on our hands, Rihanna’s ‘Diamonds’ is just so perfect. Rihanna might have written the song about him, she could be a secret fan, you never know!

The point is, it’s befitting a man with the career that Dustin Poirier has had.

But the music isn’t the only new thing this season for Dustin, he will also get some new threads for his upcoming title fight, donning a new print that got Dana White’s approval.

Dustin Poirier will don a new thread for UFC 302

Following Max Holloway who wore a floral custom short for his fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300, Poirier will also replicate the same with a similar floral design for his June 1 fight at UFC 302.

The fighter took things to social media and shared snaps of his new gear,

“Got them custom boys!”

UFC lightweight champion, Alex Pereira and strawweight champion Zhang Weili were also seen flaunting their new shorts at UFC 300. And guess what! All three – Holloway, Pereira, and Weili were victorious. So, can Poirier emulate the same and capture the belt?

The stars are aligned, and the stage is set; a familiar feeling for Dustin as he steps into the octagon, perhaps the last time he dons the character of a gladiator, marching towards a new god in making, with thousands baying for blood.

This is his moment. He has the music, the shorts; his daughter walks with him for the first time, if there were ever a moment where Dustin was to win the UFC undisputed lightweight title, this is it. Audentes fortuna iuvat!